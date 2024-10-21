Luong Cuong Elected As Vietnam's President

(MENAFN- IANS) Hanoi, Oct 22 (IANS) Luong Cuong, member of the Bureau of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and permanent member of the CPV Central Committee Secretariat, has been elected as Vietnam's President.

The ongoing 8th session of the 15th-tenure National Assembly (NA) elected Cuong as President on Monday for the tenure until 2026. All 440 deputies present at the meeting, equivalent to 91.67 per cent of the total number of NA deputies, voted in favour of Cuong as President, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Vietnam News Agency.

Taking the oath, the new President pledged to fulfil the tasks assigned by the party, the state, and the people.

Born in Phu Tho Province, northern Vietnam in August 1957, Cuong has long served in the Vietnamese military.

He has been a member of the 13th-tenure Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee, and a deputy to the 15th-tenure National Assembly of Vietnam.