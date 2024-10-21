Icewear Introduces Icelandic Wool-Filled Clothing To The UK Market

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

UNITED KINGDOM, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Autumn 2024 brings new outdoor recreation wear to the United Kingdom as Icelandic brand Icewear introduces its revolutionary Black Sheep Collection to the UK market. The launch of the Icelandic wool-filled clothing aligns with Iceland's annual sheep round-up,“réttir,” a cultural event that mirrors the essence of Icewear's heritage. The launch also answers a growing call for better use of materials while still meeting the quality and performance demands of outdoor users. New production processes allow Icewear to do exactly that. Crucially doing so whilst reducing waste and maintaining the qualities of the raw Icelandic wool which has long been popular for clothing and insulation among locals and outdoor enthusiasts alike.This Autumn, like the thousands before it, Icelandic farmers will gather their sheep from the highlands after a summer of roaming free, happily grazing in the mountains. Every autumn the sheep are brought back to the shelter of their farms for the winter. This tradition, called“réttir,” symbolizes the enduring bond between Iceland and its roughly 800,000 sheep. Yes, there are twice as many sheep inhabiting the island as human habitants!The Black Sheep Collection-and Icewear's Wool FillingUntil the introduction of Icewear's wool-filled outdoor clothing, wool was traditionally spun to be woven, crocheted or knitted, making garments such as the iconic Icelandic wool jumper called“lopapeysa”. The lopapeysa is richly decorated with traditional patterns around the shoulders. However, the lopapeysa jumper is more than appealing to the eye, due to its natural properties of Icelandic wool, it is also an extremely practical garment. Icelandic sailors, horsemen, farmers and many native Icelanders can attest to this, Icelandic wool with its unique properties has kept them warm and well for many generations.Icewear has been working with wool since 1972 and now teamed up with local production partners to innovate a new way to use Icelandic wool. This groundbreaking wool insulation is made from what would otherwise be“left-over” wool in yarn production that was previously wasted. The result of this innovation is the wool insulation used in the Black Sheep Collection today . The methodologies ensure that the product is greener and more sustainable due to its maximum use of materials, creating less waste and importantly it gives more back to the Icelandic sheep farmers in a way never seen before.Due to the breathable qualities of Icelandic wool the range works to provide warmth when needed at any time of the year. Machine washable on a wool cycle, maximum temperature 30oC the wool insulation does not clump and will maintain it's shape, just lay out flat to dry. All the Black Sheep Collection garments are developed and tested in the harshest of Icelandic conditions.Unique Properties of Icelandic WoolSheep were brought to Iceland in the 9th century. After over 1,000 years of breeding in isolation, their wool fibres are genuinely unique. Icelandic sheep manage to thrive on the island defying the harsh weather conditions thanks to Icelandic sheep ́s two layers of wool: tog (coarse, long fibres that are water-resistant) and thel (softer, short fibres that offer superior insulation). This combination makes Icelandic wool naturally warm but breathable, water-resistant and antibacterial, as well as highly durable. The unique qualities of Icelandic wool are hailed by the outdoor communities looking for environmentally friendly alternatives to existing outdoor wear products.Black Sheep Collection for the British MarketThe great outdoor areas of the UK such as the famous Lake District, Snowdon National Park, the Scottish Highlands and Islands together with the many other National Parks and areas of Outstanding National Beauty and Special Scientific Interest in the British Isles alike, are well known as active outdoor wonderlands. Just like Iceland's wild landscape these special areas of the UK experience high levels of precipitation, cold winters, and unpredictable weather. Icewear's Black Sheep Collection meets the needs of people who look for high-performance outdoor apparel that's lightweight, antibacterial, and temperature regulating. Whether its hiking, scaling the mountains, maybe for the five peaks challenge, camping on Dartmoor, or exploring the dales, Icewear clothing will support all adventures. The Black Sheep Collection includes wool insulated winter jackets, vests, trousers and more. Designed to cope with the harshest Icelandic conditions the range offers the perfect choice for exploring and adventuring in the great British countryside.About IcewearFor over 50 years, Icewear has built a legacy of quality and sustainability in wool clothing and outdoor wear. Icewear has accelerated into a position of leadership in industry innovation with the breakthrough of their sustainable and environmentally conscious wool filling, which was also awarded an OEKO-TEX 100 certification. This confirms that the product is free from harmful substances and meets the highest standard of environmental and social responsibility.All the garments in the Black Sheep range carry the OEKO-TEX 100 certification, that means that every part of the garment has passed the stringent independent tests to gain the 100% label. The main insulation is provided by 60gr of Icelandic wool ensuring the clothing is high performing, lightweight and warm. Available in thicker layers as well for heavy winter coats , the outer is made from recycled water resistant materials. Wearing Black Sheep clothing means you are drawing on a combination of thousands of years of tradition combined with the latest innovation for a range of eco-friendly, sustainable high performance clothing.As Icewear participates in réttir this year, as it does every year, the company remains committed to developing state-of-the-art clothing for the Icelandic people and beyond. The launch into the UK market is the latest step to bring the unique benefits of Icelandic wool to outdoor enthusiasts everywhere.Icewear have been keeping people warm and well since 1972.For more information about Icewear's Black Sheep Collection and Icelandic wool-filled clothing, visit .

