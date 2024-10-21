The Advanced Leadership Institute And Carnegie Mellon University Welcome 31 Accomplished Leaders To The 2025 Emerging Leaders Program

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PITTSBURGH, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI) and Carnegie

Mellon University Tepper School of Business (CMU) are pleased to announce the fourth year of the Emerging Leaders Program (ELP). Thirty-one (31) individuals have been selected to participate in this transformative program designed to address the unique challenges that Black professionals face in the workplace. ELP is designed to reach high-potential professionals seeking to advance their careers as strong individual contributors and early managers, and it is delivered through CMU with collaboration from the University of Pittsburgh, Robert Morris University, and Duquesne University.

TALI presents the 2025 cohort of the Emerging Leaders Program; Photographed by Brian Cook

"Congratulations to this year's Emerging Leaders Program participants," says Evan Frazier, President and CEO of The Advanced Leadership Institute. "These impressive leaders represent the largest cohort for any of our leadership programs to-date. I'm looking forward to seeing this year's cohort develop new skills and growth opportunities. The Emerging Leaders Program is an important part of our efforts to create a more diverse, inclusive, and prosperous community."

"The Emerging Leaders Program has proven to be an essential tool for today's rising leaders. I'm excited about Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business' role in providing executive instruction for the program, and we are proud to be a part of creating success stories for these impressive professionals. Congratulations to all participants!" - Isabelle Bajeux-Besnainou, Dean, Richard P. Simmons Professor of Finance, Carnegie Mellon University Tepper School of Business.



TALI's Emerging Leaders Program educates, develops, connects, and positions professionals at earlier stages of their career for higher levels of leadership responsibility. Candidates selected for the program include individuals with a minimum of three to five years of professional work experience in the corporate, nonprofit, government, or entrepreneurial sectors who are seeking to grow in leadership. The program will run from October 2024 through April 2025. For more information about ELP, visit

TALI's 2025 Emerging Leaders Program Cohort:

Danai Battle- Program Director, ACH Clear Pathways

Marla Bradford- Equity Diversity & Inclusion Specialist, Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank

Penelope Brady- HR Manager, Wabtec Corporation

Tearra Brown-Anderson- Store Leader, Giant Eagle

Janell Cross- AVP, Fair Banking Officer, Dollar Bank, FSB

John Davis- Executive Assistant/Office Manager, Carnegie Mellon University – College of Engineering, Dean's Office

Jesse Exilus- Deputy Solicitor, City of Pittsburgh

Brittany Ezell- Executive Assistant to the President & CEO, The Pittsburgh Foundation

Eno Frimpong- Manager – Technology Assurance & Compliance, Helion

Rashawd Hatten- Supervisor, IT Governance, Risk & Compliance, Duquesne Light Company

Leen Huynh- Senior Software Engineer, Duolingo

Edina Johnson- Supervisor – Licensed Professional Counselor, Pittsburgh Mercy and Enliven Resilience Counseling Services

Jennifer Kennedy- Learning and Development Consultant, UPMC

Robin Kenney- Store Leader, Giant Eagle Inc.

DaMarra (Underwood) King- Birth to Five Manager, Allegheny County Department of Children Initiatives

Dorain King- Systems Engineer, Consol Energy Inc.

Maymary Laideson- SCADA Engineer, CNX Resources

Marissa Lay- Manager of Networking Contracting, Helion

Paige McKenzie- Women's Veterans Program, Program Assistant, VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System

Cheyenne Pettiford- Lead – Learning & Development, American Eagle Outfitters

Paige Phillips- Project Manager, Oregon State University

Fatimah Pillow- Senior Distributions Operations Manager, Giant Eagle

Brazitte Poole- Assistant Counsel, Employment Labor, UPMC

Daymon Randolph- Client Solution Manager, PNC

Ceari Robinson- Loyalty Marketing Coordinator, American Eagle Outfitters

Alizé Strickland- K-8 Family Engagement Coordinator, Homeless Children Education Fund

Qunton Thorne-Calhoun- Market District Executive Store Leader, Giant Eagle

Michael Thornhill- Director of Diversity, Equity & Belonging, Venture Outdoors

Eric Twum-Barimah- Principal Scientist & Team Lead, Covestro

Wendell Wade- Branch Manager III

(DMLO), PNC

Eric Watson- Assistant Plant Manager, Koppers

About The Advanced Leadership Institute (TALI)

The mission of The Advanced Leadership Institute is to cultivate Black executive leadership to strengthen companies, institutions, and communities. It is facilitated through an educational partnership with Carnegie Mellon University and is supported by major corporations and foundations in the Pittsburgh region, including Lead Founding Underwriters: BNY Mellon Foundation of Southwestern Pennsylvania and Richard King Mellon Foundation; Founding Underwriter: Highmark Foundation; Excellence Partners: Eden Hall Foundation and Henry L. Hillman Foundation; Lead Contributors: Highmark and The Heinz Endowments; Presenting Sponsors: Giant Eagle, Highmark Health, PNC, and UPMC; Gold Sponsors: American Eagle Outfitters, Bank of America, Buchanan, CNX, Covestro, Dollar Bank, Duolingo, Duquesne Light Company, FedEx Corporation, Koppers, PPG, The Pittsburgh Foundation, and Wabtec; and Silver Sponsors and Bronze Sponsors, which can be found on TALI's website.

For information about The Advanced Leadership Institute, visit

