Motorcycle Airbag Market Size Expected To Reach $1.07 Billion, Globally, By 2035 AMR

Motorcycle Airbag Market

By components, the crash sensor segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

- Allied ResearchWILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global Motorcycle Airbag Market is expected to be valued at $0.46 billion in 2025, and is projected to reach $1.07 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 9.3% from 2026 to 2035. Increase in number of road accidents, rise in demand for advanced safety systems, and development of self-contained airbag jackets are expected to boost the growth of the global motorcycle airbag market. However, high initial investment and software failures associated with sensors hinder the market hinder the market growth. On the contrary, growth in awareness from customers for protective gears and surge in demand for bike taxi services would open new opportunities in the future.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 344 Pages) at:There are prominent key factors that drive the growth of the motorcycle airbag market , such as increase in number of road accidents, increased demand for advanced safety system, and development of self-contained airbag jackets. The market economy is also responsible for the growth of the market. Countries such as China, India, Brazil, and South Africa are developing economies. Thus, the manufacturing sector witnesses prominent growth in these countries, which is expected to provide lucrative opportunities for the growth of the automotive industry which in turn is expected fuel the market. Also, in some undeveloped countries, there is an increase in the vehicle sales, which is expected to boost the market.By components, the airbag segment would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle airbag market, due to rise in consumer awareness towards vehicle and driver safety. However, the crash sensor segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 10.3% during the forecast period, due to surge in demand for sensor technology to enhance the safety system in motorcycles.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Discount on this Report :Motorcycle airbag market is segmented basis of components, coating, sales channel, fabric type, and region. Based on components, it is divided into airbag, crash sensor, airbag ECU, and others. Based on coating, it is segmented into neoprene coated, silicone coated, and non-coated. By sales channel, the market is divided into OEM, and aftermarket. By fabric type, the market is divided into nylon, polyester, and others. By region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and LAMEA.By sales channel, the OEM segment is expected to hold the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly 90% of the global motorcycle airbag market, as OEMs are coming up with the advanced crash sensors and ECUs as a standard function in their vehicles. In addition, the segment is expected to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the aftermarket segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, owing to growth in popularity of the airbag jackets and vests among the vehicle owners for safe drive.The key players profiled in this report includeFurygan, DPI Safety, GIMOTO SRL, Dainese S.p.A., CLOVER IT S.r.l., Point Two Air Vests USA LLC, Air-Vest, Helite Moto, Tucano Urbano, Klim, Honda Motor Co., Ltd, RST Moto, Bering Moto, Alpinestars, Mugen Denko Co., Ltd., Moto-Air, SpidiGet Customized Reports with you're Requirements:Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. The increasing vehicle production and increasing demand for luxury two wheelers with advanced safety application in Asia-Pacific region is driving the growth of motorcycle airbag market in the region .By coating, the neoprene coated segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment will account for the largest share in 2025, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global motorcycle airbag market, owing to increase in use of this material for special-purpose clothing such as motorcycle jackets because of its heat resistance and tensile strength. The report includes analysis of the silicone coated and non-coated segment.Inquiry Before Buying:By fabric type, the nylon segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. In addition, the segment would hold the largest share in 2025, accounting for more than half of the global motorcycle airbag market, and will continue to dominate the market in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to increase in adoption of nylon because of its high tensile strength, high elasticity, and superior abrasion resistance. The report includes analysis of the polyester and others segments.Other Trending Reports:Motorcycle Market -Ethanol Vehicle Market -Airless Tire Market -

