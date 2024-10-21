UIC Law To Host 68Th Annual Intellectual Property, Information, And Privacy Law Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Chicago, IL, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The UIC Law Center for Intellectual Property, Information, and Privacy Law is excited to host the 68th Annual Intellectual Property, Information, and Privacy Law Conference. This year's offers a unique opportunity to engage with leaders, explore the latest developments in the field, and contribute to shaping policies that foster innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurship.

Known as a premier event for Continuing Education (CLE) in intellectual property law, the conference emphasizes interaction and collaboration. Attendees will benefit from numerous networking opportunities after each session and throughout the event. Illinois attorneys may be eligible to receive 6.25 CLE credit hours (pending approval).

Firms and individuals interested in sponsorship opportunities are encouraged to contact the UIC Law Office of Advancement at ... or the UIC Law Center for Intellectual Property, Information, and Privacy Law at ... .

A high-level overview of the conference agenda and registration details are available, with more detailed information to follow. Register now for an opportunity to connect with thought leaders and practitioners shaping the future of intellectual property, information, and privacy law.

####

About the University of Illinois Chicago School of Law

The University of Illinois at Chicago School of Law is a part of the University of Illinois – Chicago's largest university and only public Carnegie Research 1 Institution. Its mission is to make a difference in the lives of students and the community. Located in the heart of the city's legal, financial, and commercial districts, UIC Law is recognized as one of the most diverse law schools in the nation and is a leader in providing access to underrepresented students. From our nationally recognized faculty and programs to the impact of our legal clinics, we prepare students with the knowledge, skills, experience and values to change lives. For more information, visit .

CONTACT: Melah Lofton Univeristy of Illinois Chicago School of Law 312-427-2737 X 792 ...