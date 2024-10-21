(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ANNOUNCEMENT

A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Trading update Q3 2024 and upgrade of full-year guidance 2024

Based on preliminary unaudited figures, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (APMM) reports a revenue of USD 15.8bn, underlying EBITDA of USD 4.8bn and underlying EBIT of USD 3.3bn (reported: USD 3.3bn) for Q3 2024.

On the back of strong third quarter results combined with strong container demand and the continuation of the Red Sea situation, APMM now expects for the full year 2024 underlying EBITDA of USD 11.0 to and EBIT of USD 5.2 to 5.7bn (previously USD 9 to 11bn and USD 3 to 5bn, respectively), and free cash flow of at least USD 3bn (previously at least USD 2bn).

The outlook for the global container market volume growth for the full year 2024 has been revised to around 6%. (previously 4-6%)

APMM will publish its full Q3 interim results on 31 October 2024.

Copenhagen, 21 October 2024

Head of Investor Relations, Stefan Gruber, tel. +45 3363 3484 Head of Media Relations, Jesper Løv, tel. +45 6114 1521





