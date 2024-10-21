Azuria Water Solutions Releases First Ever Sustainability Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Report Reveals Estimated Greenhouse Savings Created from Trenchless Pipeline Rehab Methods vs. Dig and Replace

ST. LOUIS, Mo., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Azuria Water Solutions TM today released its first ever sustainability report highlighting the company's work in 2023 to protect and preserve water resources while reducing emissions and waste. The report discloses the most relevant elements of the company's carbon footprint while also quantifying the handprint - or benefits - of Azuria's work.

Highlights from the report include:



Key data on aging water and wastewater pipelines

A freshwater reclamation project completed for the City of Cape Coral, Florida

The successful reduction of up to 50% of manufacturing waste sent to landfills

A multifunctional vehicle project to reduce fleet, fuel and emissions Azuria's safety performance and recent awards



“Azuria has delivered sustainable solutions for more than half a century, but this inaugural report helps quantify our impact,” said Rob Tullman, President & CEO, Azuria Water Solutions.“There is more work to be done to reduce our carbon footprint, but we are proud to share the measurable benefits Azuria delivered in 2023.”

Learn more and download the full report at .

About Azuria Water Solutions

Azuria is the leading provider of technology-enabled solutions for the water industry. Since 1971, the company has remained at the forefront of sustainable, cost-effective products and technologies to address aging water pipeline infrastructure. Learn more at Azuria.com .

For more information, contact:

Beth Kerley | Vice President, Communications

Azuria Water Solutions

