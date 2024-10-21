CORRECTION - Nanoxplore To Host A Webcast To Discuss First Quarter Results On November 7Th, 2024

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline on Monday, October 21, 2024 by NanoXplore (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF), please note that the release date for the results should be Wednesday, November 6, 2024 instead of Tuesday, November 6, 2024, and that the webcast will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2024 instead of Wednesday, November 7, 2024. The corrected release follows:

NanoXplore (“ NanoXplore ”) (TSX: GRA and OTCQX: NNXPF) is pleased to hold a webcast to discuss the results of its first quarter ended September 30th, 2024, on Thursday, November 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m . Eastern Time. The financial results will be released on Wednesday, November 6, 2024, after the market close.

Details of the Q1 Webcast

When : November 7, 2024, at 10:00 a.m . Eastern Time

Webcast : To listen to the live webcast, please join and register at:

or via our website under Events and Presentations in our Investors section at

A replay of the event will be available at the above webcast link or in the Investors section under Events and Presentations of the Company's website at .

About NanoXplore Inc.

NanoXplore is a graphene company, a manufacturer and supplier of high-volume graphene powder for use in transportation and industrial markets. The Company provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to various customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors. The Corporation is also a silicon-graphene enhanced Li-ion battery manufacturer for the Electric Vehicle and grid storage markets. NanoXplore is headquartered in Montreal, Quebec with manufacturing facilities across North America and Europe. Please visit .



For further information, please contact:

Pierre-Yves Terrisse

Vice-President Corporate Development

...

Tel: +1 438 476 1965