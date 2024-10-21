Biorefinery Market Report 2024-2034 - National Policies On Biofuel To Open New Avenues For The Market

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biorefinery Report 2024-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

World revenue for the Biorefinery Market is set to surpass US$220 billion in 2024, with strong revenue growth through to 2034.

National Policies on Biofuel to Open New Avenues for the Market

Governments play a crucial role in promoting and driving the biofuel market through various policies and initiatives. These policies aim to address environmental concerns, reduce dependence on fossil fuels, and support the development of sustainable and renewable energy sources. Governments can establish Renewable Fuel Standards, mandating a minimum percentage of biofuels in the overall fuel supply. This encourages the blending of biofuels with traditional fossil fuels and creates a market demand for biofuel producers.

The Biomass Crop Assistance Program (BCAP; Section 9010) provides financial assistance to landowners and operators that establish, produce, and deliver biomass feedstock crops for advanced biofuel production facilities. Qualified feedstock producers are eligible for a reimbursement of 50% of the cost of establishing a biomass feedstock crop, as well as annual payments for up to five years for herbaceous feedstocks and up to 15 years for woody feedstocks.

In addition, BCAP provides qualified biomass feedstock crop producers matching payments for the collection, harvest, storage, and transportation of their crops to advanced biofuel production facilities for up to two years. The matching payments are $1 for each $1 per dry ton paid by a qualified advanced biofuel production facility, up to $20 per dry ton. This program's funding is subject to congressional appropriations

High Feedstock Cost is Restraining Biorefinery Industry Growth

High feedstock costs are indeed a significant barrier to the growth of the biorefinery industry. The cost of feedstock, such as biomass or agricultural residues, constitutes a major portion of the overall production cost in biorefineries. When feedstock prices are high, it directly leads to increased costs of producing biofuels and biochemicals. Higher feedstock costs reduce the profit margins for biorefinery operators. This can make it difficult for these businesses to compete with traditional petrochemical refineries that benefit from lower and more stable raw material costs.

Investors may be hesitant to fund biorefinery projects if the feedstock costs are volatile and high. This can lead to a slower rate of industry expansion and innovation. High feedstock costs can be attributed to issues in the supply chain, such as limited availability of biomass, logistical challenges, and costs associated with transportation and storage. Addressing these supply chain inefficiencies is crucial for reducing feedstock costs.

Leading biorefinery companies profiled in the report include:



Abengoa

Assam Biorefinery

Borreggard

Cargill

Chevron Renewable Energy Group

Godavari Biorefineries

Green Plains

Neste

SEKAB

TotalEnergies

Valero

Vivergo Fuels Wilmar International

Key Topics Covered:

1 Report Overview

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driving Factors

3.3.1.1 Increasing Demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel to Drive the Market

3.3.1.2 Growing Biofuel Production to Drive the Market

3.3.1.3 Volatile Fossil Fuel Prices to Spur the Market

3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.3.2.1 High Initial Capital Requirement to limit Biorefinery Industry Growth

3.3.2.2 High Feedstock Cost is Restraining Biorefinery Industry Growth

3.3.2.3 Uncertain Global Economic Conditions can Impact the Industry

3.3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Increasing Investment to Open New Avenues for the Biorefinery Industry

3.3.3.2 Partnerships & Collaborations to Offer Opportunities for Biorefinery Industry

3.3.3.3 National Policies on Biofuel to Open New Avenues for the Market

3.4 Regulatory Framework

3.5 Emerging Markets and Megatrends

3.6 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.7 PEST Analysis

4 Biorefinery Market Analysis by Feedstock

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 Feedstock Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Feedstock

4.4 Primary Biomass

4.5 Secondary Biomass

5 Biorefinery Market Analysis by Processes

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Processes Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Processes

5.4 Biochemical

5.5 Chemical

5.6 Mechanical and thermomechanical

5.7 Thermochemical

6 Biorefinery Market Analysis by Product

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Product Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product

6.4 Chemicals

6.5 Materials

6.6 Food

6.7 Animal Feed

6.8 Energy

7 Biorefinery Market Analysis by Region

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast

8 North America Biorefinery Market Analysis

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 North America Biorefinery Market Attractiveness Index

8.3 North America Biorefinery Market by Country, 2024, 2029 & 2034 (US$ Billion)

8.4 North America Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

8.5 North America Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Feedstock

8.6 North America Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Processes

8.7 North America Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product

8.8 U.S. Biorefinery Market Analysis



Verbio Starts Expansion to Build Second Biorefinery in North America

USA Bioenergy To Submit Loan Application with US DOE

EPA, DOE Announced $9.4M to Spur Development of Advanced Biofuels US to Boost Biofuel Mandates Over Next 3 Years

8.9 Canada Biorefinery Market Analysis



Canada Investment in State-of-the-art Biorefinery Conversion in Saskatchewan

CIB Commits $277 Million Towards Biorefinery Advanced Biofuels Canada (ABFC) Released its Fiscal Recommendations

9 Europe Biorefinery Market Analysis

9.1 Key Findings

9.2 Europe Biorefinery Market Attractiveness Index

9.3 Europe Biorefinery Market by Country, 2024, 2029 & 2034 (US$ Billion)

9.4 Europe Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

9.5 Europe Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Feedstock

9.6 Europe Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Processes

9.7 Europe Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product

9.8 Germany Biorefinery Market Analysis



UPM's Biorefinery is a Key Investment German Environment Minister Signals Openness to Using Biofuels in Agriculture

9.9 UK Biorefinery Market Analysis

Sonichem Snaps £1.2M to Build Biorefinery Plant

9.10 France Biorefinery Market Analysis



France's First World-Class Biorefinery

French Bio-refinery Producing Biofuels and SAF in Southwest France France to Invest EUR 300 Million/year in Clean Aviation

9.11 Italy Biorefinery Market Analysis

Eni to Build Third Biorefinery in Italy

9.12 Spain Biorefinery Market Analysis



Cepsa, Bio-Oils Begin Construction On Biorefinery In Spain Repsol Started Construction of Spain's First Advanced Biofuels Plant

9.13 Rest of Europe Biorefinery Market Analysis

10 Asia Pacific Biorefinery Market Analysis

10.1 Key Findings

10.2 Asia Pacific Biorefinery Market Attractiveness Index

10.3 Asia Pacific Biorefinery Market by Country, 2024, 2029 & 2034 (US$ Billion)

10.4 Asia Pacific Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

10.5 Asia Pacific Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Feedstock

10.6 Asia Pacific Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Processes

10.7 Asia Pacific Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product

10.8 China Biorefinery Market Analysis



China Accelerates Biodiesel Demo Projects Topsoe Secures First SAF Project in China

10.9 India Biorefinery Market Analysis



Godavari Biorefineries Opened Specialty Bio-chemical Plant in Maharashtra

Biofuel Demand in India Aemetis Completed Expansion of Indian Biodiesel Plant

10.10 Japan Biorefinery Market Analysis



Japan's Daio Paper To Develop Biorefinery Epson Plans its First Biomass Plant in Japan

10.11 South Korea Biorefinery Market Analysis



LG Chem, Eni Partnered on South Korean Biorefinery

HVO Plant Started in South Korea Korea Updates Laws to Promote Biofuels

10.12 Australia Biorefinery Market Analysis



BP Gets Approval to Transform Refinery Into Biofuel Plant Mint Innovation Opens Its First Commercial Scale Biorefinery Plant

10.13 Rest of Asia Pacific Biorefinery Market Analysis

11 Latin America Biorefinery Market Analysis

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Latin America Biorefinery Market Attractiveness Index

11.3 Latin America Biorefinery Market by Country, 2024, 2029 & 2034 (US$ Billion)

11.4 Latin America Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

11.5 Latin America Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Feedstock

11.6 Latin America Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Processes

11.7 Latin America Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product

11.8 Brazil Biorefinery Market Analysis

11.9 Mexico Biorefinery Market Analysis

11.10 Rest of Latin America Biorefinery Market Analysis

12 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Market Attractiveness Index

12.3 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Market by Country, 2024, 2029 & 2034 (US$ Billion)

12.4 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

12.5 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Feedstock

12.6 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Processes

12.7 Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Product

12.8 GCC Biorefinery Market Analysis



Saudi Arabia Introduced Clean Diesel and Gasoline Fuels Vitol Completed Inaugural Biofuel Delivery in the UAE

12.9 South Africa Biorefinery Market Analysis

12.10 Rest of Middle East & Africa Biorefinery Market Analysis

13 Company Profiles



Valero

TotalEnergies

Neste

Chevron Renewable Energy Group

Vivergo Fuels

Borreggard

Wilmar International

Godavari Biorefineries

Assam Biorefinery Private Ltd

SEKAB

Green Plains

Cargill Abengoa

