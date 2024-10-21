SAVI Leans Big Into Lighting To Illuminate The Future Of Commercial AV With Expanded Qoralux Line

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

New product additions, training curriculum, and lighting demo lab are now available to SAVI dealers and commercial customers.

- John DorseyCARROLLTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- SAVI , a leading commercial AV company, today announced the expansion of QoraLux , its revolutionary commercial lighting offering – to transform the way integrators and commercial customers approach lighting design and installation. QoraLux offers a complete suite of high-voltage, low-voltage, track lighting, and hybrid systems, empowering users to create brilliant lighting solutions for any application. To educate their dealers and corporate customers on how QoraLux can transform their businesses and to unveil new programs to drive success with lighting projects, the company is hosting an interactive webinar on October 23rd, 2024. To register, visit .From stadiums and luxury suites to bars, restaurants, multi-dwelling units (MDUs), and offices, QoraLux can transform any space with stunning illumination. With QoraLux, SAVI has essentially re-engineered lighting system design, eliminating complexity, loads of unnecessary gear, and expense, making sophisticated lighting designs more accessible and affordable than ever before."With QoraLux, companies can transform their spaces with stunning lighting at a fraction of the expense and time of legacy systems," said John Dorsey, CEO of SAVI. "We've engineered an entirely new approach to lighting that simplifies design, streamlines installation and delivers exceptional results. We see lighting as an explosive growth opportunity for our partners and we're going all in to ensure they have the products and tools to benefit from this high-impact trend.”Key Benefits of QoraLux Lighting from SAVI:- Reduces gear, complexity, and labor expense across the system without compromising functionality, performance, or aesthetics.​- Integrates with SAVI's audio, video, digital signage, and control solutions for stunning impact. ​- Offers unmatched simplicity in creating lighting scenes and scheduling.​- Features an award-winning, easy-to-customize user-interface UI to radically simplify the end-user experience​- Delivers an unparalleled solution at staggering savings.- Comprehensive product line including high-voltage, low-voltage, track lighting, and hybrid systems to meet any need.- Simplified design and installation that reduces complexity and eliminates unnecessary gear.Qoralux Webinar for Dealers and Customers:To introduce the extensive QoraLux product line and share expert insights on system design and installation, SAVI is hosting a webinar for dealers and interested customers. Attendees will learn about the latest advancements in lighting technology and discover how QoraLux can build businesses and transform spaces.SAVI's Commitment to Lighting Excellence:SAVI is investing heavily in lighting with hundreds of new SKUs, comprehensive online training resources, and a state-of-the-art lighting demo lab within its impressive experience center at the company's Carrollton, Texas headquarters. SAVI customers and integrators are free to tour the facility to help prospects appreciate how lighting can elevate their businesses. To sign up for a tour, email ....###About SAVISAVI is revolutionizing commercial AV with thoughtfully designed, full-scale AV control and automation solutions that deliver immersive experiences. SAVI believes that creating world-class experiences should be simple, with programming taking hours, not weeks. SAVI has developed a powerful hardware line and user interface software that streamlines programming, installation, and expense, making it easy for integrators to create new and unique experiences with lighting, audio, digital signage, and video displays for various commercial applications.

Roslyn Ellis

SAVI Controls

+1 214-785-6510

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.