Kuehn Law Encourages USAP, CPTN, NBR, And INSI Investors To Contact Law Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuehn Law, PLLC, a shareholder litigation law firm, is investigating potential claims related to the below-listed proposed mergers.
Kuehn Law may seek additional disclosures or other relief on behalf of the shareholders of these companies.
Kuehn Law is investigating whether the Boards of the below companies 1) acted to maximize shareholder value, 2) failed to disclose material information, and 3) conducted a fair process:
Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAP ) Click to Learn More
Universal Stainless & Allow Products, Inc. has agreed to merge with Aperam for $45.00 per share in cash.
Cepton, Inc. (N ASDAQ : CPTN ) Click to Learn More
Cepton, Inc. has agreed to a merger with KOITO MANUFACTURING CO., LTD. for $3.17 per share in cash.
Nabors Industries, Ltd. (NYSE: NBR ) Click to Learn More
Nabors Industries, Ltd. has entered into a definitive agreement with Parker Wellbore. Under the proposed deal, Nabors would acquire all of Parker's common shares in exchange for 4.8 million Nabors shares, subject to a share price collar.
Insight Select Income Fund (NYSE : INSI ) Click to Learn More
Insight Select Income Fund is set to merge with
KKR Income Opportunities Fund. According to the agreement, INSI shareholders will receive shares of KKR Income, with the option to receive up to 5% of the total consideration in cash.
Why Your Participation Matters:
SHAREHOLDER CASES: ADDRESSING THE INJUSTICE
As a shareholder your voice matters, and by getting involved, you contribute to the integrity and fairness of the financial markets.
Your investment. Your voice. Your future
How to Get Involved:
Kuehn Law is dedicated to safeguarding shareholder interests. Concerned shareholders are encouraged to contact the Firm at [email protected] or call (833) 672-0814. Kuehn Law covers all case costs and does not charge its investor clients.
Shareholders are advised to act promptly, as legal rights may be time-sensitive.
For additional information, please visit Merger Litigation - Kuehn Law .
