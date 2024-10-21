Octaura And Valitana Boost Syndicated Loan Trading Experience With Milestone Two-Way, Real-Time Integration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valitana, a leading provider of CLO analytics and portfolio management software (Vantage), and Octaura, an electronic trading for syndicated loans and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs), are thrilled to announce the launch of their two-way real-time integration.

This integration drives increased trading efficiency by connecting Valitana's customizable platform for trade and portfolio management to Octaura's dynamic trading platform. This solution will streamline workflows, minimize manual trade entry, and boost trading efficiency by providing a more agile trading experience for clients. Mutual clients can now stage orders in Vantage and route them electronically to Octaura for execution. Then, electronic trade reports are routed in real-time back to Vantage for straight-through processing.

The collaboration marks a milestone in simplifying syndicated loan trading. By automating the trading process for syndicated loans, Octaura and Valitana aim to eliminate trade booking errors and empower clients to navigate the trading environment with greater ease.

“We're excited to introduce this integration, which equips our clients with a tool that reduces friction in their trading process, and brings them one step closer to optimal execution,” said Alex Belgrade, Managing Partner at Valitana.“It's a leap forward in efficiency.”

Echoing this enthusiasm, Octaura's Chief Executive Officer Brian Bejile commented,“We're thrilled to bring connectivity from Valitana's Vantage platform to Octaura's loan market participants. The integration represents another step toward creating a more seamless end-to-end trading workflow that better supports the evolving needs of our clients.”

The integration is now available to all mutual clients of Valitana and Octaura, offering an exciting opportunity to enhance trading capabilities and streamline operations.

About Octaura

Octaura is a provider of electronic trading, data, and analytics solutions for syndicated loans. With the backing of Citi, Bank of America, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Wells Fargo and Moody's Analytics, Octaura represents a significant milestone in the advancement of trade modernization for these markets through common operational criteria, automation across pre- and post-trade life cycles, improved ease in transactions and advanced data and analytics. To learn more, visit Octaura.com .

About Valitana

Valitana is a financial technology company founded in 2018 and is dedicated to providing its clients with robust, intuitive, modern solutions that help them make informed investment decisions and improve their operational workflow.

The Valitana systems gather and synthesize vast amounts of data throughout the day from the industry's leading data providers, ensuring our clients are operating with the latest available information.

Valitana contact

...

Octaura media contact

...