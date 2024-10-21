(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Construction and Demolition Waste Management is growing rapidly due to increasing urbanization, regulatory shifts, and advancements in recycling technologies, with a strong focus on sustainable solutions to address rising waste and environmental challenges. Pune, Oct. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Size & Growth Analysis: “According to SNS Insider Research, The Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market size was estimated at US$ 162.02 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 261.20 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.50% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.” Building a Sustainable Future: Innovations in Construction and Demolition Waste Management The Construction and Demolition (C&D) Waste Management Market is vital for tackling the environmental challenges associated with waste produced during construction and demolition operations. With the global population on the rise, there is an increasing demand for housing and infrastructure, leading to substantial amounts of waste that require effective management and disposal. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has set guidelines to address this waste responsibly, advocating for a sustainable approach through Sustainable Materials Management (SMM). This initiative promotes the recycling of C&D debris for reuse in new construction projects, significantly lowering landfill waste. In 2023, the market has witnessed notable technological advancements in recycling processes, further improving the efficiency of C&D waste management. For instance, Holcim introduced the ECOCycle platform, employing innovative techniques for processing and recycling construction waste, highlighting the industry's move toward sustainability. Additionally, rising urbanization and infrastructure development are fueling market growth as expanding cities necessitate extensive construction, resulting in considerable waste production. The increase in global urbanization, especially in developing countries, is a key driver of the Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market. The United Nations predicts that by 2050, 68% of the world's population will reside in urban areas, leading to an unprecedented surge in construction activities and C&D waste generation. In the United States alone, around 600 million tons of C&D debris are produced annually, representing approximately 25% of the country's total waste stream. To tackle this urgent issue, effective waste management solutions are crucial. Governments are enacting strict regulations aimed at reducing landfill disposal and promoting recycling efforts. For example, the European Union's Waste Framework Directive requires member states to recycle 70% of construction waste by 2020, emphasizing the industry's transition toward sustainable practices. The adoption of innovative technologies, such as automated sorting and recycling systems, enhances the recovery of valuable materials and minimizes the environmental impact of construction activities.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 162.02 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 261.20 Billion CAGR CAGR of 5.50% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East], Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Rest of Latin America)

Market Segmentation: 2023 Construction Waste Management Trends: Material and Service Breakdown

By Material : The soil, sand, and gravel segment were the top market performer in 2023, with a share of more than 35.02%. This control stems from the widespread usage of these materials in building work, as they are essential for foundation filling, underfloor support, and trench work. Nevertheless, the disposal of waste produced during construction and demolition presents considerable difficulties in terms of management.

By Service : In terms of service, the collection segment dominated the market in 2023, taking more than 61.9% of the market share. The critical importance of this section is its role in overseeing the disposal of construction site waste. Effective waste management solutions require the use of specialized vehicles and equipment to efficiently transport waste from its origin to designated stations.

Construction and Demolition Waste Management Market Key Segmentation

By Waste Type



Hazardous Non-Hazardous

By Material



Soil, Sand, & Gravel

Concrete

Bricks & Masonry

Wood

Metal Others

By Source



Residential

Commercial Industrial

By Service



Collection

Transportation Disposal

Key Regional Developments

In 2023, the market was mainly controlled by the Asia Pacific region, accounting for more than 34.8%. China and India are leading in construction, with China projected to have a construction output of around USD 6.8 trillion by 2025. This increase leads to the production of approximately 1.3 billion tons of C&D waste each year in the Asia Pacific region. A growing emphasis on sustainability is the reason behind the increasing use of waste recycling and management methods, as countries set a target to recycle more than 50% of their C&D waste by 2025.

In North America, the market is poised for expansion thanks to a growing population and higher levels of construction work. Around 600 million tons of construction and demolition debris were produced in the region in 2023, showcasing a high level of waste generation from continuous infrastructure growth. The need for sustainable waste management options has grown with the expansion of urban areas, leading countries such as the U.S. and Canada to introduce more stringent regulations and promote recycling.

Future Growth of the Market

Key Factor Description Impact on Market Urbanization Rapid expansion of cities leading to increased construction projects, resulting in significant volumes of C&D waste. Necessitates innovative waste management solutions. Sustainability Focus Rising public awareness of environmental issues, leading consumers and businesses to advocate for greener practices. Encourages adoption of sustainable waste management practices. Regulatory Changes Implementation of stricter guidelines by regulatory bodies to ensure sustainable practices in the construction sector. Compels industry compliance and innovation in waste management. Technological Advancements Emergence of new recycling technologies, including AI and machine learning, enhancing efficiency in waste management. Increases material recovery and reduces overall waste. Demand for Sustainable Practices Growing preference for eco-friendly construction materials and techniques that minimize waste production. Drives innovation and investment in sustainable solutions. Circular Economy Principles Emphasis on reusing and recycling materials within construction practices. Supports market growth through sustainable resource management. Collaboration Among Stakeholders Partnerships between construction firms, waste management companies, and regulatory bodies to develop comprehensive strategies. Enhances efficiency and effectiveness of waste management systems. Climate Change Mitigation Increased prioritization of waste management in environmental strategies by governments and organizations. Boosts investment in sustainable waste management practices.

Recent Developments



In February 2024: Iowa-based Vermeer Corp. introduced the LS3600TX, a low-speed shredder designed to efficiently process light construction and demolition waste, offering enhanced shredding capabilities. In March 2023: Capital Waste Services, a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries LLC, finalized its acquisition of U.S.-based Sandlands, a company involved in construction and demolition landfill operations.

