NIKSUN At It-Sa: Unveiling A New Standard In European Cybersecurity

PRINCETON, NJ, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Founded in 2009, the it-sa and Congress, which is held annually at the Centre in Nuremberg, Germany, has become a defining event in knowledge exchange on the most hotly discussed IT security topics of their time. The event has now evolved into Europe's largest trade fair for IT security solutions and has reinforced the necessity of cybersecurity throughout the world.

As per industry statistics, 2024 has already seen over 100 million known records breached across Europe. If one considers the unreported figures as well, that number would be even more staggering. The sheer pervasiveness of these incidents has made it obvious that organizations across the region are in dire need of a more revolutionary approach to threat detection, cybersecurity, and deep forensics.

This year, NIKSUN's presence at the it-sa Expo and Congress marks a critical milestone in this fight against cyber threats. NIKSUN is proud to announce it will be showcasing to the European IT security market a cutting-edge solution that is more robust and more holistic than any other technology on the market today. Indeed, NIKSUN touts an unblemished track record in cybersecurity and network monitoring since 1997. From October 22nd through the 24th, 2024, delegates to this year's it-sa will be able to see this revolutionary technology in action in Hall 7-Stand 502 of the Expo which is being held at The Exhibition Center, NürnbergMesse GmbH, Messezentrum 1, 90471 Nürnberg, Germany.

NIKSUN is the chosen provider of Full Packet Capture (FPC) for the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), and its products are on the Department of Defense (DoD) Unified Capabilities (UC) Approved Products List (APL) and have also received the stringent Common Criteria Certification.

Speaking about showcasing NIKSUN's technology at it-sa, Nik Pruthi , the President and CFO of NIKSUN said,“Imagine if there was a platform that could capture all your data, whether in the format of logs, device metrics via SNMP, cloud and app metrics, network traffic such as flows and packets, and so on, from your entire infrastructure, including cloud, virtual, and on-prem networks, apps, endpoints, and more. Imagine if that same platform, in real-time, brought all of this raw data into one cross-correlated database, where it is automatically transformed into the critical intelligence you need for a variety of use cases – full and rich compliance monitoring, cybersecurity, network operations, DevOps, application management, support, forensics, and more. Imagine if that platform could run all modern attack alerting techniques, such as intrusion detection (IDS), anomaly heuristics, content-based analysis, and so forth, across all that data across your entire infrastructure.”

He continued,“This is what NIKSUN has created: the next generation of compliance, security, and performance monitoring. NIKSUN's new platform is one unified, holistic platform that takes minutes to set up, can ingest all your data from everywhere in your infrastructure, and can be used to power compliance, security/risk monitoring and assessments, and performance analytics, for everyone from the C-Suite to SMEs, analysts, and more. And better yet, it works in every format – on-prem, cloud, virtual, or hybrid – leverages the latest in AI/ML for world-leading detection and analytics, is extremely affordable, and is available for the entire European Market .”

About NIKSUN, Inc.

NIKSUN is the recognized worldwide leader in making the Unknown Known. The company develops a highly scalable array of real-time and forensics-based cybersecurity, compliance, availability, network performance management, and application performance management solutions for government and intelligence agencies, service providers, financial services companies, and businesses such as retailers and manufacturers. NIKSUN's award-winning appliances deliver unprecedented flexibility and packet capture power. The company's patented real-time analysis and recording technology is the industry's most comprehensive solution for secure and reliable network infrastructure and services. NIKSUN, headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, has sales offices and distributors throughout the US, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific.

NIKSUN, NetDetector, NetDetectorLive, NetVCR, NetOmni, Supreme Eagle, and other NIKSUN marks are either registered trademarks or trademarks of NIKSUN, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other products and company names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners. For more information, including a complete list of NIKSUN marks, visit NIKSUN's website at .

About the it-sa Expo & Congress

The it-sa platform is the“HOME OF IT SECURITY.” With the it-sa Expo & Congress, it-sa offers an exhibition home to everyone who is professionally dedicated to IT security.

The trade fair is one of the world's largest dialogue platforms for industry-specific IT security solutions. It brings together experts on site in Nuremberg and is a trend barometer for the entire IT security market with current topics, specialist forum contributions and inspiring presentations. The accompanying congress program Congress@it-sa offers scope for in-depth professional exchanges on concrete questions and specific challenges.

From 22 to 24 October 2024, international IT security experts and decision-makers will at once again meet the Exhibition Center, Nuremberg to exchange views on challenges and trends in cyber security. Read more at .

