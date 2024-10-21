Carronade Capital Urges Frontier Communications Shareholders To Vote Against Sale To Verizon On Current Terms

October 21, 2024

Dear Fellow Frontier Shareholder:

Carronade Capital Management, LP (“Carronade” or“we” or“us”) is a registered manager with approximately $2 billion in assets under management. Funds managed by Carronade beneficially own approximately 2,000,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (“Frontier” or“Company”).

Put plainly, we believe that the current offer by Verizon Communications Inc. (“Verizon”), to acquire the Company at $38.50 per share (the“Proposed Transaction”), is insufficient compared to the intrinsic value of the Company. Based on our decades of investment experience and extensive research, we believe that Frontier has an intrinsic value of at least $48.60 per share on a standalone basis – and that is before a fair share of the unique synergy value this transaction brings to Verizon.

The Proposed Transaction with Verizon does NOT represent fair value to Frontier shareholders. As such, Carronade does NOT support the Proposed Transaction in its current form and encourages our fellow shareholders to vote against the Proposed Transaction if you agree.

Financial Analysis Supports Higher Share Price

There are a number of thorough third-party analyses that support a higher standalone valuation range for Frontier. Some recent estimates range from $47.88 to $60+ per share before any synergy value 1 2 . Rather than repeat the same, very valid, similar per passing valuation, comparative multiple valuation, or DCF analysis, which all support a higher price, we offer the following straight forward precedent transaction analysis.

The most recent and relevant fiber transactions valuations (Metronet/T-Mobile, Lumos/T-Mobile, and Horizon/Shenandoah) have been valued in the low to mid 20's x TEV/EBITDA34. If we were to look at Frontier's Fiber only EBITDA5 and use a substantial discounted multiple of 15x, this supports $48.60 per share before any synergies . This analysis excludes any value on the existing non-fiber business, which generated $756mm of LTM EBITDA5. Further this conservative valuation also assigns no value to the assumed net operating losses, cost synergies or incremental revenue and growth opportunities enabled pro forma for the combination.









Synergies All Accrue to Verizon

As established above, the existing fiber passings and current level of EBITDA generation more than support a higher share price alone. But the offer price becomes even more difficult to understand given the vast benefits and synergies that accrue solely to Verizon. Verizon provided its own view of the transaction post announcement:

“We said at least $500 million of opex run rate synergies, and we're very confident in the synergy goal. And obviously, we'll push for more.” 6

“There's nothing in there from a capex perspective at this point. So the $500 million is just literally opex synergies at this point.” 6

Verizon implies upside to the“disclosed” synergies which are driven off of operating costs, but logically could expect some savings on a capital expenditure perspective as well.

“When we do convergence the way Verizon likes it, it tends to be revenue and EBITDA accretive to us. A lot of that relies on the fact that we see a 50% reduction in mobility churn when we bring the two products together in front of the customer and a 40% reduction in fiber churn when we do that. That translates into accretion, both on revenue and EBITDA, immediately.” 6

“Verizon will also extend our premium offerings and experiences to Frontier's customers as part of this transaction.” 6

“We also believe there will be opportunity to generate revenue from mobile and home conversions, including cross-selling benefits.” 6

“We will bring the power of the Verizon retail fleet to bear and our distribution in the Frontier markets. And with that, you're going to see higher penetration pretty soon once we close on the transaction.” 6

Verizon is making clear that there are incremental financial benefits to its existing wireless business and further benefits from new premium offerings and cross selling opportunities with Frontier added into its asset base.

To summarize, the synergy benefits come in the following forms:

1) Disclosed operating cost synergies which Verizon implies are conservative

2) Significant benefits to Verizon's existing wireless business across the Frontier territory pro-forma

3) Increases in revenue through premium offerings/cross selling and higher penetration



We believe Frontier shareholders should get a fair and reasonable share of the value created by this transaction . Moreover, points #2 and #3 above are benefits to Verizon's existing core business that do not occur without Frontier.

Critical Asset to Verizon

Carronade's knowledge and research of the industry lead us to the inescapable conclusion that there is not a fiber platform available that gives Verizon the incremental scale and benefits that Frontier offers. Verizon's public comments make that very clear, again in its own words:

“...together, Verizon and Frontier have a combined 25 million fiber passings in 31 states and Washington DC, with networks that can be immediately integrated after closing. ...Frontier will give Verizon access to high-quality customer base in markets nationwide that are highly complementary with our Northeast and Mid-Atlantic focus.” 6

“With Frontier's fiber added to our portfolio, we will be the only carrier that will have the size and scale in both fiber and fixed wireless access.” 6

“At closing, this acquisition will significantly expand Verizon's fiber footprint, accelerating our delivery of premium mobility and broadband services to current and new customers. It will also power Verizon's Intelligent Edge Network for digital innovation like AI and IoT.” 6

“We looked at buy versus build, of course, and it was a pretty easy calculation, accretive from the day of the acquisition, both on revenue growth, as well as EBITDA, maybe one year later on EPS and cash flow....” 7

Frontier is unique in its scale and fit with Verizon. It accelerates the convergence trend in a way that no other acquisition can match. The bottom line is that we believe Verizon needs Frontier more than Frontier needs Verizon.

Rushed Vote Harms Shareholders

From our read of the proxy, no shareholders appear to have been consulted nor executed any voting support agreements with respect to the Proposed Transaction. The seeming lack of shareholder input struck us as particularly surprising given the number of very large long-term holders. Additionally, the final proxy was filed after the market close on October 7, 2024 and disenfranchised shareholders by selecting that very same day as the record date. By releasing the proxy after trading hours on the selected day, it had the effect of limiting a shareholder's full review of the definitive proxy prior to the passage of the record date.

The Proposed Transaction will have a lengthy regulatory approval process as is customary for this industry. Given this uncertainty around the timing of close, and the significant inflection in results the Company is expecting8, the shareholders should have time to evaluate all the disclosure prior to setting the record date. We believe it is likely that Verizon is trying to rush to get the deal approved prior to shareholders realizing how much value they are leaving on the table.

We have reached out to the shareholder advisory firms to share our views surrounding the subpar economics of the Proposed Transaction and rushed process that harms shareholders. We encourage other shareholders with similar concerns to do the same.

Summary

In summary, we believe it is abundantly clear that Frontier shareholders are not being offered a fair value at the Proposed Transaction price of $38.50 per share. We agree with Verizon management, that with the combination of Frontier and Verizon, Verizon gets scale and reach in a way that no other acquisition offers. We also agree that the synergies are not only very significant and real, that they are likely considerably understated, and that there are numerous benefits to the existing wireless business and significant revenue growth levers to pull that come only with a transaction with Frontier . Frontier shareholders are being rushed to approve the Proposed Transaction.

For all of the reasons above, we intend to vote against the Proposed Transaction on its current terms. We believe all shareholders should vote no, until we can get a fair share of the value created from the combined enterprise.

Sincerely,