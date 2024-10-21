Fasoo Showcases Next-Generation Data Security Platform At GITEX Global 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Fasoo , the global leader in zero trust data security and management, successfully demonstrated its comprehensive data security platform at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 in Dubai.

It showcased its innovative DSPM and EDRM solutions , designed to address the growing need for comprehensive data protection strategies that protect intellectual property and ensure compliance with evolving regulatory frameworks.

“Many customers in the region are reacting to new regulations requiring DRM, while also having to figure out how to protect data shared on screen and in print,” stated Colter Carambio, Chief Revenue Officer at Fasoo .

“Fasoo simplifies this process by encrypting and applying persistent security controls to sensitive documents ensuring only authorized users can access them. Adding print and screen watermarks to sensitive files, applications and websites provides additional security to minimize data leaks and privacy violations.” Carambio added.

The Fasoo Data Security Platform (DSP) uses zero-trust principles to enable a unified and highly automated capability to discover, classify, protect, govern and monitor sensitive files. Controls are enforced as sensitive files move and when collaborating and sharing data with internal and external parties. Key technologies protect sensitive data when printing, sharing files and displaying them on the screen.

Fasoo's participation at GITEX GLOBAL 2024 reinforced its position as a leader in advanced data security solutions. Focusing on zero trust data security and compliance, Fasoo continues to help businesses navigate the complexities of modern cybersecurity while meeting strict regulatory standards.

For more information about Fasoo's next generation data security solutions, please visit products/ .

About GITEX Global

For over four decades, GITEX Global has been the premier gateway for tech creators, investors, and enthusiasts to collaborate. It has provided attendees with the very latest in information security research, development, and trends. These high-profile global events and trainings are driven by the needs of the security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. GITEX showcases tech giants and innovative startups in fields like AI, Cybersecurity, Mobility, Sustainable Tech, and more. Their days are filled with conferences, live-action workshops, matched concierge networking, and business partnerships. Discover the latest and unseen tech innovations that continue to shape our world.

About Fasoo

Fasoo provides unstructured data security, privacy, and enterprise content platforms that securely protect, control, trace, analyze and share critical business information while enhancing productivity. Fasoo's continuous focus on customer innovation and creativity provides market-leading solutions to the challenges faced by organizations of all sizes and industries. For more information, please visit

