Coincrowd, A Startup That Aims To Be The Largest Online Network For The Blockchain And Crypto Community, Joins Fastercapital

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Coincrowd aims to become the largest for the blockchain and community. It provides users (from rookies to pros) with the tools they need to research different types of digital assets, connect with community members to share advice, and learn the skills needed to grow their digital asset portfolios. Coincrowd also features asset management tools that allow users to actively manage their assets and track their portfolio progress. With over 100 million users worldwide, the community is growing at a remarkable pace with expectations that it will reach 350 million users in the next decade.



The startup is based in Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and is founded by Assaad Rizk. Coincrowd is currently raising $200K for its pre-seed round and it has joined the Raise Capital program which helps startups get matched with investors and funding sources.



Mr. Hesham Zreik, CEO of FasterCapital, comments,“Coincrowd is adding a great value to the crypto market. The app is a great way for people to explore this market, which for some is a scary place, and will be an information and communication gateway for people who are already there. FasterCapital's team is glad to work with the founders.”

