Canada Nickel Company Announces Board Appointment

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2024 - Canada Nickel Company (" Canada Nickel " or " The Company ") (TSX-V:CNC) (OTCQB: CNIKF ) announces appointment of Mr. Julian Ovens to its Board of Directors effective October 21, 2024. Mr. Mike Cox has retired as a director but continues to support the Company's continued development in leading Canada Nickel's wholly owned downstream subsidiary, NetZero Metals Inc.

David Smith, Chair of Canada Nickel, said, "We are very glad to have Julian join our Board of Directors. His extensive senior management experience with both Rio Tinto and BHP, senior roles with the Canadian government, and successful government relations and public affairs advisory, will be invaluable to the company as we advance our Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project towards a construction decision in 2025.

I would also like to thank Mike Cox for his contributions as one of the founding directors of the Company and I look forward to his continued contributions from his leadership of our wholly-owned Net Zero Metals subsidiary."



Mr Julian Ovens

Independent, Non-executive Director

Julian Ovens is a Partner and owner at Crestview Strategy, a full-service government relations and public affairs agency, and a Director of the Canadian Commercial Corporation (CCC), which assists Canadian exporters secure international contracts, particularly with foreign governments. Until the end of 2019, Julian was Chief of Staff to the Honourable Jim Carr, Minister of International Trade of Canada. He held the same role previously for the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne. His appointment dates from November 2015, shortly after the Trudeau government was first sworn in, when he served as Chief of Staff to the Honourable Stéphane Dion, Minister of Foreign Affairs, until January 2017. In 2018 the Hill Times named Julian among the Top 40 Influencing Canadian Foreign Policy Minds.

He previously worked at BHP, one of the largest natural resources company, most recently as Head of Strategy & Development, Potash (previously Diamonds & Specialty Products), in Saskatoon. Before that, he was Project Director, Iron Ore Africa, Minerals Exploration based in Singapore, where he led commercial efforts for development projects in West / Central Africa, and was engaged in Mergers & Acquisitions work globally for BHP Billiton Aluminium in London.

Julian also worked in corporate Mergers & Acquisitions at (Rio Tinto) Alcan in Montreal and Paris, where he led or contributed to buy, sell-side and spin-off international transactions in locations such as the US, Canada, France, Switzerland, Australia, Slovenia, Thailand, Gabon, Cameroon, Congo, South Africa and the Central African Republic (CAR/RCA/ Centrafrique). He began his finance career in investment banking in Global Metals & Mining at Credit Suisse First Boston (now UBS) in Toronto, where he worked on advisory and financing assignments.

About Canada Nickel Company

Canada Nickel Company Inc. is advancing the next generation of nickel-sulphide projects to deliver nickel required to feed the high growth electric vehicle and stainless steel markets. Canada Nickel Company has applied in multiple jurisdictions to trademark the terms NetZero NickelTM, NetZero CobaltTM, NetZero IronTM and is pursuing the development of processes to allow the production of net zero carbon nickel, cobalt, and iron products. Canada Nickel provides investors with leverage to nickel in low political risk jurisdictions. Canada Nickel is currently anchored by its 100% owned flagship Crawford Nickel Sulphide Project in the heart of the prolific Timmins-Cochrane mining camp. For more information, please visit .

For further information, please contact:

Mark Selby, CEO

Phone: 647-256-1954

Email: [email protected]

Cautionary Statement Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain information that may constitute "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information is necessarily based upon several assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals, the future demand for metals, the results of drilling, inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the property, environmental liabilities (known and unknown), general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties, results of exploration programs, risks of the mining industry, delays in obtaining governmental approvals, failure to obtain regulatory or shareholder approvals. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such information. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. All forward-looking information contained in this press release is given as of the date hereof and is based upon the opinions and estimates of management and information available to management as at the date hereof. Canada Nickel disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether because of new information. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

