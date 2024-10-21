Robber Lynched In Bihar’S Gopalganj

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Oct 21 (IANS) A robber, who shot at a grocery shop owner in Bihar's Gopalganj district, was lynched by an angry mob on Monday, an official said.

The incident took place in Jagdishpur village under the jurisdiction of Thawe station.

The accused was identified as Abhishek Thakur, who along with a friend, arrived at a grocery shop on a bike and attacked the shop owner, Pawan Kumar.

After the attack, both men attempted to flee the scene. However, the villagers chased them down and apprehended Thakur. The villagers tied his hand and leg with a rope and mercilessly assaulted him, resulting in his death.

Gopalganj SP confirmed the incident, saying that the accused man who was lynched had a criminal background.

“He was released on bail recently and was booked under an arms case,” said Gopalganj SP.

He said that he was admitted to Sadar Hospital after the incident while a team to investigate the incident has also been constituted to probe the case.

“The police are focusing on arresting another accused who fled from the spot,” said Gopalganj SP.

On September 6, an angry mob in Bihar's Begusarai district lynched a youth on the charge of allegedly stealing a goat in Bhagwanpur village under the jurisdictions of Birpur police station limits.

The deceased was identified as Mohit Kumar Shah (24), a native of Birpur. His accomplice Rahul Kumar Paswan was also apprehended by the villagers and was also assaulted but he survived with serious injuries.