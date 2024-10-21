Lebanon Calls On Int'l Community For Support

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 21 (KUNA) -- The Lebanese Foreign called on the international community, Monday, to take a stance in supporting the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and ensure its continuation and not threatened its security and safety.

In a statement, the Lebanese Foreign Ministry demanded the condemnation of the Israeli occupation, obligating it to immediately stop its hostile practices towards it in agreement with the principles of the foundation of the United Nations.

They also condemned the repeated by the Israeli on UNIFIL centers and its workers, which is a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law that may amount to a war crime.

The Ministry thanked UNIFIL for the role it has played since its establishment in 1978, in preserving security and peace in southern Lebanon, in addition to developing local communities, which helps build stability in the region.

It also thanked the governments of the countries participating in the international force, whether by sending soldiers and peacekeeping forces or by providing what is necessary.

UNIFIL has recently been subjected to a series of attacks by the Israeli occupation forces, the most recent of which was Sunday with an occupation army bulldozer demolishing the watchtower and the fence surrounding the UN site in the town of Marwahin, south of Lebanon. (end)

