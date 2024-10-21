New Indonesian leader unveils 53-member Cabinet

(MENAFN) In a televised address from the State Palace in Jakarta on Sunday evening, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto unveiled his new 53-member Cabinet. This extensive lineup features seven coordinating ministers, 41 ministers, along with key positions such as the attorney general, the head of the State Intelligence Agency, the Cabinet secretary, the presidential chief of staff, and the head of the Presidential Communication Bureau. The formation of the Cabinet reflects the President's strategic approach to governance, aiming to ensure comprehensive representation across various sectors.



President Prabowo emphasized the spirit of unity and national pride behind the selections by designating the new lineup as the "Red and White Cabinet." This name symbolizes Indonesia's national colors and underscores the collaborative effort among coalition party leaders to support the government's agenda. The composition of the Cabinet showcases a blend of experience and expertise, indicating a commitment to addressing the nation’s pressing issues through a cohesive team.



Among the notable appointments in the Cabinet are Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin as the defense minister and Tito Karnavian, who retains his role as the home affairs minister. Sugiono, known by a single name, will take on the responsibilities of foreign minister, while Sri Mulyani continues in her role as finance minister, ensuring continuity in economic governance. These appointments highlight the importance placed on security, domestic affairs, and international relations as key priorities for the administration.



Additionally, other significant figures in the Cabinet include Natalius Pigai, appointed as the human rights affairs minister, and Supratman Andi Agtas, who will serve as the justice minister. Budi Gunadi Sadikin has also been named as the health minister, reflecting the administration's focus on healthcare amid ongoing challenges. This new Cabinet is expected to navigate critical issues facing Indonesia, including security, human rights, and economic recovery, as the government seeks to advance its policy objectives in the coming years.

MENAFN21102024000045015839ID1108800736