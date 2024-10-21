Azerbaijan, UAE Strengthen Financial Cooperation At Dubai Meeting

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

Azerbaijan's Finance Minister, Samir Sharifov, and United Arab Emirates (UAE) of State for Affairs, Mohammad Al Husseini, discussed strengthening cooperation in the financial sector between the two countries at a meeting held in Dubai, Azernews reports citing the post shared by UAE Ministry of Finance official X account.

"Al Husseini met with the Finance Minister of Azerbaijan and discussed ways to expand cooperation in a number of fields, including the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on financial cooperation signed between the two countries in January 2024," the post stated.

This document has facilitated cooperation in critical areas, including public budget management, finance, IT systems, and public debt management.

The media reports that the existence of sustainable financial and economic relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan was emphasized at the meeting. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to developing cooperation in sustainability, climate finance, and economic development.

"Al Husseini noted that the UAE is proud of the strong relationship established with Azerbaijan. He emphasized Azerbaijan's upcoming role as the host of COP29 and saw it as an important opportunity to accelerate global efforts to combat climate change."

S. Sharifov highly appreciated the relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan and noted that Baku is interested in exchanging experiences in the financial sector and strengthening cooperation on common priorities.