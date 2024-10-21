Azerbaijan, UAE Strengthen Financial Cooperation At Dubai Meeting
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan's Finance Minister, Samir Sharifov, and United Arab
Emirates (UAE) Minister of State for financial Affairs, Mohammad Al
Husseini, discussed strengthening cooperation in the financial
sector between the two countries at a meeting held in Dubai,
Azernews reports citing the post shared by UAE
Ministry of Finance official X account.
"Al Husseini met with the Finance Minister of Azerbaijan and
discussed ways to expand cooperation in a number of fields,
including the implementation of the Memorandum of Understanding on
financial cooperation signed between the two countries in January
2024," the post stated.
This document has facilitated cooperation in critical areas,
including public budget management, finance, IT systems, and public
debt management.
The media reports that the existence of sustainable financial
and economic relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan was
emphasized at the meeting. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment
to developing cooperation in sustainability, climate finance, and
economic development.
"Al Husseini noted that the UAE is proud of the strong
relationship established with Azerbaijan. He emphasized
Azerbaijan's upcoming role as the host of COP29 and saw it as an
important opportunity to accelerate global efforts to combat
climate change."
S. Sharifov highly appreciated the relations between the UAE and
Azerbaijan and noted that Baku is interested in exchanging
experiences in the financial sector and strengthening cooperation
on common priorities.
