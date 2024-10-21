(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA)

--

1962 -- Kuwait Amir Abdullah Al-Salem signed an agreement with British and Gulf Kuwait related to proceeds and income tax on natural and LPG.

1974 -- of Social Affairs announced establishment of Kuwait Deaf Club to be affiliated with the Public Authority for Youth and Sport.

1995 -- The announcement of discovery to huge oil reserves in Kar'a Al-Marou, west of Kuwait, estimates 350 million barrel.

2002 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish citizens' services authority, which was responsible of assessing performance of government departments and addressing shortcomings.

2003 -- Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi Dyslexia Center opened at the Physical Therapy Hospital, the first in Muslim countries.

2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 26-million loan agreement with Egypt to finance a major road in Sharm Al-Sheikh, part of development plans of Sinai peninsula. (end) gta