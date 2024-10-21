Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Oct 21 (KUNA)
1962 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed an agreement with British petroleum and Gulf Kuwait related to proceeds and income tax on natural gas and LPG.
1974 -- Ministry of Social Affairs announced establishment of Kuwait Deaf Club to be affiliated with the Public Authority for Youth and Sport.
1995 -- The announcement of discovery to huge oil reserves in Kar'a Al-Marou, west of Kuwait, estimates 350 million barrel.
2002 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish citizens' services authority, which was responsible of assessing performance of government departments and addressing shortcomings.
2003 -- Abdulmohsen Al-Kharafi Dyslexia Center opened at the Physical Therapy Hospital, the first in Muslim countries.
2019 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) signed a KD 26-million loan agreement with Egypt to finance a major road in Sharm Al-Sheikh, part of development plans of Sinai peninsula. (end) gta
