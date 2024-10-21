Integration Platform As A Service Market To Reach $128.9 Bn By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Major integration as a service participants include Boomi, Inc., Salesforce, Informatica, Microsoft Corporation, Oracle Corporation, IBM Corporation, Workato

The Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) Market valuation is predicted to surpass USD 128.9 billion by 2032, reported in a research analysis by Global Market Insights

As organizations increasingly merge on-premises systems with public and private clouds and utilize services from multiple providers, managing data and applications across these environments becomes more complex. This has significantly driven the demand for iPaaS solutions, which streamline integration processes.

The rising need for optimized resource allocation is a key factor contributing to market growth. Businesses are leveraging private clouds for critical workloads while relying on public clouds for scalability and cost savings. As organizations continue their digital transformation journeys, integrating legacy systems with modern cloud applications is essential, further boosting the adoption of iPaaS. The trend towards hybrid and multi-cloud setups stems from the desire for enhanced business agility, robust security, and seamless operation across diverse cloud platforms.

The integration platform as a service market from the market is segmented by services, including cloud service orchestration, data transformation, API management, data integration, and application integration. In 2023, cloud service orchestration accounted for over 32% of the market and is expected to exceed USD 39 billion by 2032. As businesses increasingly adopt hybrid and multi-cloud models, the demand for tools to efficiently manage, integrate, and optimize various cloud services is on the rise.

The iPaaS market is divided into sectors such as healthcare, BFSI, education, government, and manufacturing. The BFSI sector held around 27% of the market share in 2023, driven by the need for real-time data processing and integration across multiple systems. The financial industry, handling vast amounts of sensitive information, relies on iPaaS solutions to seamlessly connect legacy systems with cloud-based applications, ensuring efficient and secure data management.

North America dominated the integration platform as a service market in 2023, accounting for over 38% of the global share, and is expected to surpass USD 47 billion by 2032. The U.S., with its strong IT infrastructure and leadership in cloud technology, is a key player in driving the adoption of iPaaS solutions. Major technology companies like Microsoft, IBM, and Oracle fuel digital transformation across sectors such as banking, healthcare, manufacturing, and retail, further propelling the demand for efficient integration platforms.

