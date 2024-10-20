Aiya America Announces The Launch Of Sweetened Matcha Latte Pods

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TORRANCE, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiya America, a leader in premium Matcha products, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation: Sweetened Matcha Latte Pods. Enjoy vibrant, delicious Matcha

lattes at home with our new single-serve pods, designed to fit your busy lifestyle.

Discover the ultimate blend of convenience and traditional flavor with Aiya's Sweetened Matcha Latte pods. These single-serve pods are designed to offer you the exquisite taste of a Matcha latte, effortlessly brewed at home with the push of a button.

These convenient pods feature a smooth, high-quality Matcha blend with rich notes of vanilla, appealing to both Matcha enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Pre-sweetened and mixed with non-dairy creamer, the pods simplify the process of crafting the perfect Matcha latte with the simple push of a button. Experience a fresh take on traditional Matcha, combining ease of preparation with a rich, satisfying flavor.

Matcha, Made Effortless and Flavorful

"We've always been committed to making Matcha accessible without sacrificing quality. With our new pods, we're combining convenience with creativity," said Fumi Sugita President of Aiya America. "These Matcha latte pods are perfect for anyone looking for a quick, flavorful Matcha boost, whether you're at home, in the office, or on the go."

Why Choose Aiya's Sweetened Matcha Latte Pods?



Convenience : Ready-to-brew Matcha lattes in under a minute with your KeurigÂ® machine.

Vibrant Qualities: Packed with antioxidants and chlorophyll, Aiya's Sweetened Matcha Latte Pods deliver a smooth, natural energy boost while offering a rich flavor. Quality : The bulk of Aiya's Matcha is grown and produced in Japan. The steady climate, clean river waters, and rich soil around the farms produce tea leaves that are naturally resilient, richly green, and packed with nutrients.

Sweetened Matcha Latte Pods will be available for purchase starting October 21, 2024, on the company's website and on Amazon .

Special Launch Offer

To celebrate the launch, customers can enjoy a BOGO Free deal for the Sweetened Matcha Latte Pods from October 21 to November 1.

About Aiya America

Aiya Matcha

is your passport to the vibrant world of Japanese green tea goodness here in

North America! With more than a century of expertise over five generations, Aiya is dedicated to providing high-quality Matcha sourced directly from Nishio,

Japan

â€“ the heartland of Matcha cultivation. Renowned for its commitment to quality and authenticity, Aiya meticulously selects only the finest tea leaves and employs traditional production methods to ensure that each batch of Matcha maintains its exceptional flavor, vibrant color, and nutritional benefits.

Family-owned and operated since 1888, Aiya has continuously innovated to meet the evolving needs of customers worldwide. From ceremonial-grade Matcha for the traditional tea experience to culinary-grade Matcha for use in various recipes, Aiya offers a diverse range of products tailored to suit every taste and application.

Aiya Matcha

is sold at retailers across the U.S. and

Canada

as well as online at

aiya-america

and

Amazon . For more information about Aiya, please visit

aiya-america

or follow us on

Instagram.

Contact Information:

[email protected]

Aiya America

3530 Voyager St.

Torrance, CA 90504

SOURCE Aiya America

