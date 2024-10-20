War On Gaza Must End - UN Official

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- A senior UN official warned on Sunday that the "nightmare in Gaza is intensifying" and the war "must stop now".

UN's peace process Co-ordinator, Tor Wennesland, said that "nowhere is safe in Gaza".

In a statement, Tor Wennesland said he condemned the continuing on civilians.

"This war must end, the hostages held by Hamas must be freed, the displacement of Palestinians must cease, and civilians must be protected wherever they are.

Humanitarian aid must be delivered unimpeded," he said.

Earlier, Palestinian officials said in a statement that death toll from Israeli ongoing airstrikes in Beit Lahia reached 87 people. (end)

