Iran expresses readiness to host TRACECA ministerial meeting

(MENAFN) Iranian Transport and Urban Development Minister Farzaneh Sadegh has announced Iran’s readiness to host the upcoming TRACECA ministers' meeting, scheduled for February 2025. This statement was made during a meeting with TRACECA Corridor Secretary General Asset Assavbayev in Tehran, as reported by IRNA.



Assavbayev, during his two-day visit, traveled to Astara from the TRACECA secretariat in Baku, inspecting the railway and road infrastructure before arriving in Tehran to discuss preparations for the ministerial meeting and the transfer of the TRACECA Intergovernmental Commission chairmanship to Iran. The Iranian side proposed initiatives for its chairmanship, aimed at boosting cooperation among TRACECA member countries and enhancing Iran's role as a key transit hub in the region.



The TRACECA corridor plays a vital role in facilitating trade and economic development, connecting Western and Central Europe with Central and South-East Asia. The growing importance of TRACECA countries is reflected in their commitment to expanding regional cooperation and transport services.



With support from the European Union’s technical assistance projects, the TRACECA countries are now entering a new phase of development for the Europe-Caucasus-Asia transport corridor. TRACECA is an international transport initiative involving the EU and 12 member states from Eastern Europe, the Caucasus, and Central Asia, aiming to strengthen trade and transport connections across the Black Sea, South Caucasus, and Central Asia.



Originally funded by the European Commission, TRACECA’s permanent secretariat is located in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a regional office in Odesa, Ukraine. Since 2009, the organization has been fully financed by its member states.

