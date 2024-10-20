Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 10 People In S. Lebanon

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Israeli kill at least ten people and others on towns in southern Lebanon, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Sunday.

The targeted a house in Borj Rahhal, town in southern Lebanon killing two people and destroying the house, three people were killed in Srifa, and two others in Kfar Dounine, NNA added.

It mentioned that the Israeli occupation's warplanes launched a strike targeting the Civil Defense Center of the Islamic Authority killing one person and destroying the building.

Two people were killed and another injured in intense airstrikes by the Israeli occupation causing significant damage to the properties, it noted.

Lebanon has witnessed violent airstrikes launched by the Israeli occupation on various Lebanese regions since September 23, causing significant loss of human life and property damage as well as displacement of hundreds from their homes. (end)

kbn









MENAFN20102024000071011013ID1108799187