Israeli Occupation Airstrikes Kill 10 People In S. Lebanon
10/20/2024 6:06:15 AM
BEIRUT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Israeli Occupation airstrikes kill at least ten people and others injured on towns in southern Lebanon, Lebanese National News Agency (NNA) reported Sunday.
The airstrike targeted a house in Borj Rahhal, town in southern Lebanon killing two people and destroying the house, three people were killed in Srifa, and two others in Kfar Dounine, NNA added.
It mentioned that the Israeli occupation's warplanes launched a strike targeting the Civil Defense Center of the Islamic health Authority killing one person and destroying the building.
Two people were killed and another injured in intense airstrikes by the Israeli occupation causing significant damage to the properties, it noted.
Lebanon has witnessed violent airstrikes launched by the Israeli occupation on various Lebanese regions since September 23, causing significant loss of human life and property damage as well as displacement of hundreds from their homes. (end)
