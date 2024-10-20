Biden declares ‘no consensus’ on Ukraine missiles

(MENAFN) US President Joe Biden has indicated that there remains no consensus within his administration regarding the use of foreign-made long-range weapons by Ukraine to target deep inside Russia. This clarification comes shortly after Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky reiterated his call for the lifting of restrictions on such weaponry.



Speaking to reporters at Berlin Brandenburg International Airport before boarding Air Force One, Biden was asked if he had reconsidered his position on allowing Ukraine to conduct strikes within Russian territory. He responded, “Right now, there is no consensus for long-range weapons.” When pressed on what conditions might lead to a change in Washington's stance, he declined to speculate further.



Despite his decision to deny Zelensky's request for long-range capabilities, Biden reassured the public of continued American support for Ukraine. “We’re going to stay with Ukraine. We’re going to make sure they continue to have capabilities,” he stated, emphasizing the US commitment to aiding Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia.



This declaration followed the announcement of a new military aid package worth $425 million, which includes additional anti-air and anti-tank missiles, along with artillery shells. The aid is part of ongoing efforts to bolster Ukraine's defenses against Russian aggression.



During his recent address to Ukrainian lawmakers, Zelensky unveiled a "victory plan," reiterating his request for the use of longer-range weapons across all territories occupied by Russia, as well as within Russia itself. He urged international partners to provide Ukraine with "appropriate" missiles and drones. Additionally, Ukraine has submitted an updated list of proposed targets for US-supplied ATACMS missiles.



As the conflict continues to evolve, the debate over the extent of military support from the US and its allies remains a critical issue, with implications for the dynamics of the ongoing war.

