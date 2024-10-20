Lavrov Urges Permanent UNSC Seats For Brazil, India, African Nations

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Russia believes that Brazil, India and African countries should be represented in the UN Security Council on a permanent basis, this will ensure the representativeness of the global majority, Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov in an interview with aif, Azernews reports.

"Countries such as India, Brazil, as well as representatives of Africa should have been on a permanent basis in the Security Council for a long time. This is necessary to ensure representativeness, representation of the global majority," Lavrov said.

As Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stated earlier, Moscow considers it important to reach a consensus on reform of the UN Security Council. According to him, the expansion of the UN's central body at the expense of NATO and EU countries is unacceptable.