Lavrov Urges Permanent UNSC Seats For Brazil, India, African Nations
10/20/2024 5:08:41 AM
Russia believes that Brazil, India and African countries should
be represented in the UN Security Council on a permanent basis,
this will ensure the representativeness of the global majority,
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with aif,
Azernews reports.
"Countries such as India, Brazil, as well as representatives of
Africa should have been on a permanent basis in the Security
Council for a long time. This is necessary to ensure
representativeness, representation of the global majority," Lavrov
said.
As Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin stated earlier,
Moscow considers it important to reach a consensus on reform of the
UN Security Council. According to him, the expansion of the UN's
central body at the expense of NATO and EU countries is
unacceptable.
