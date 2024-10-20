PM Modi Inaugurates Eye Hospital In Varanasi, To Launch Projects Worth Rs 6,100 Crore

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Oct 20 (IANS) Prime Narendra Modi on a visit to Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, on Sunday, inaugurated the RJ Sankara eye hospital and is set to unveil various developmental projects worth Rs 6,100 crore.

During the day-long visit, PM Modi will lay the foundation stone for airport runway expansion, of a new terminal building, and other works at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, at an estimated cost of ₹2,870 crore.

Ahead of the hospital's inauguration, PM Modi met Shankaracharya of the Kanchi Math. He also visited an and was accompanied by Governor Anandiben Patel and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

PM Modi is set to launch multiple initiatives aimed at enhancing infrastructure and connectivity in the region on Sunday.

The key projects include refurbishing of new terminal at Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport, and laying the foundation stone for new civil enclaves at Agra, Darbhanga, and Bagdogra airports, with allocations of Rs 570 crore, Rs 910 crore, and Rs 1,550 crore, respectively.

The inauguration of new terminal buildings at Rewa, Maa Mahamaya, Ambikapur, and Sarsawa airports costing more than Rs 220 crore, is also on the cards. This is likely to enhance passenger handling capacity to more than 2.3 crore annually.

Development of Sports and tourism centres also ranks high on PM Modi's agenda, on his visit to his Lok Sabha constituency.

He is set to inaugurate phases 2 and 3 of the redevelopment of the Varanasi Sports Complex.

The facility, valued at Rs 210 crore will feature a National Centre of Excellence, player accommodations, a sports science centre, and various practice fields.

In the tourism sector, initiatives related to the Buddhism pilgrimage in Sarnath will be launched, including improvements to pedestrian pathways, sewer systems, and vending zones to support local artisans.

Earlier, more than 500 party banners and flags were erected across the city, at major route crossings and intersections to give a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi on the Varanasi visit.