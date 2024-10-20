Kuwaiti FM Receives Bahraini Counterpart At Airport

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 20 (KUNA) -- Foreign Abdullah Al-Yahya received at Kuwait International Airport on Sunday visiting Bahraini counterpart Dr. Abdullatif Al-Zayani on the occasion of his official visit to the country. (end) gta

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.