Moro Hub and DataRobot to Advance AI and Machine Learning Capabilities in the UAE

(MENAFN- Virtue mena) Dubai, UAE, 19 October 2024: Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), signed a Partnership with DataRobot. The agreement was signed by Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub and Venky Veeraraghavan, Chief Product Officer at DataRobot during GITEX 2024, which ran from 14th to 18th October at Dubai World Trade Center. This collaboration aims to leverage DataRobot’s advanced AI and ML capabilities to deliver innovative, data-driven solutions across various industries.

"Moro Hub is at the forefront of shaping the future of intelligent data solutions. Our partnership with DataRobot empowers us to attain their cutting-edge AI and machine learning technologies, enabling us to deliver transformative tools and insights that will fundamentally revolutionize our clients’ operations and business processes," said Mohammed Bin Sulaiman, CEO of Moro Hub.

Through this collaboration, Moro Hub and DataRobot will jointly develop and deploy sophisticated AI and ML solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of diverse industries. The integration will focus on enhancing predictive analytics, optimizing business processes, and delivering actionable insights that drive efficiency and innovation.

We are honored to partner with Moro Hub, combining DataRobot’s generative and predictive AI platform and applications with Moro Hub’s robust digital infrastructure and expertise to empower businesses industry-wide while driving global innovation. Together, we are setting a new benchmark for powering AI to solve the most complex business challenges and help transform the way organizations operate,” said Venky Veeraraghavan, Chief Product Officer, DataRobot.

The partnership underscores both organizations’ dedication to pushing the boundaries of AI and machine learning and sets the stage for ongoing innovation and excellence in delivering cutting-edge, data-driven solutions that align with the UAE’s efforts in digital transformation.





