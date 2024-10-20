(MENAFN) In a pivotal announcement, the Lebanon-Hezbollah Resistance Operations Room has revealed the initiation of what it describes as "a new and escalatory phase in the confrontation with the Israeli enemy." Although specific details regarding this new phase have yet to be disclosed, Hezbollah has assured that its characteristics will be made clear in the coming days. This announcement coincides with significant developments on the ground, notably the martyrdom of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza.



This declaration comes 20 days after the start of Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon, during which military confrontations with Hezbollah have intensified on multiple fronts. Reports indicate that these clashes have extended deep into Israeli territory, leading to considerable casualties among Israeli forces.



Hezbollah has communicated its complete readiness to counter any potential Israeli ground assaults into southern Lebanese villages. In response, Israel has deployed five military divisions, comprising over 70,000 troops and numerous tanks and military vehicles. Naim Qassem, the deputy secretary-general of Hezbollah, recently stated that the resistance is now dedicated to "inflicting pain on the enemy," asserting that the outcomes of the conflict will be determined on the battlefield, with ongoing ground battles alongside missile and air operations.



While these military actions unfold, diplomatic efforts aimed at securing a serious ceasefire in Lebanon have stalled, as Israel persists with its aggressive military tactics. Military analyst Hassan Jouni observed that Hezbollah's recent statement provides a comprehensive framework for the defensive operations being carried out across various domains—land, sea, and air. He highlighted the statement's detailed discussion of defense strategies, including the deployment of military assets and missiles, while also acknowledging the accomplishments achieved thus far. Jouni noted that as the fighting continues to be concentrated along the border, there has been no notable advancement for the Israeli military.



As the situation develops, the ramifications of Hezbollah's strategic shift and its commitment to confrontation may significantly alter the dynamics of the ongoing conflict in the region.

