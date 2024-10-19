Zangilan 4 Years Since Its Liberation - From Victory To Prosperity

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS
Zangilan, located southwest of Azerbaijan, is another beautiful
town in the East Zangazur region. On October 29, 1993, the region
was occupied by Armenian armed groups during the First Garabagh
War.
The town is popular with its mountain range in the direction of
Sobu-Top-Dallakli villages, beginning from the Shukurataz upland
and it lowers near Aras.
Finally, after 27 years of occupation, Zangilan was returned to
its native habitat. Today, Azerbaijan marks the 4th anniversary of
the town's liberation from the Armenian occupation.
On October 20, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev
announced in his address to the people that the city of Zangilan
and six more villages of the district-Havali, Zarnali, Mammadbeyli,
Hekari, Sharifan, and Mughanli-were freed from occupation.
In addition to the city of Zangilan and six villages, on October
20, the villages of Dördchinar, Kurdler, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli,
Gargabazar, Ashagi Veysalli, Yukhari Aybasanli of Fuzuli district,
Safarsha, Hasangaydi, Fuganli, Imambagi, Dash Veysalli, Agtepe,
Yarehmadli, Khojavend district, Agjakend of Jabrayil district, the
villages of Mulkudara, Dashbaşı, Guneshli (the former name of
Guneshli was Norashen), Chinarli were cleared of Armenian
militants. The glorious tricolor flag of Azerbaijan was raised on
the liberated territories.
Battle of Zangilan is one of the most successful Arazboyu
operations that resulted in the victory of the Azerbaijani Army in
the Second Karabakh War.
Besides, the Zangilan district is located on the border with
Iran. The population of the district with an area of 707 square
kilometers is 45 thousand (39 thousand in 1993). The territory of
the district is located in the southern part of the Lesser Caucasus
mountains in the Arazboyu part. The area has its own beauty, steep
cliffs, tulip plains, eye-catching forests, and bushes.
In Zangilan, along with agriculture, animal husbandry was also
developed. However, as a result of the 27-year occupation,
Zangilan's resources were exploited by the Armenian military
formation, the infrastructure was destroyed, and residential areas
were vandalized. Houses and historical monuments in the region were
completely destroyed, and heavy deforestation started due to
logging in the forests.
According to the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July
31, 2023, Zangilan City Day is solemnly celebrated on October 20
every year.
A fast transformation from ruin into
prosperity
After the liberation of Zangilan from Armenian occupation, like
other regions, it was not left out of the attention of the
Azerbaijani state. The district, which is the main strategic point
of the economic outlook of Eastern Zangazur, was revived in a short
time thanks to the special care of President Ilham Aliyev.
During their visits to Zangilan on October 3, the Azerbaijani
President and his spouse, the First Vice President, Mehriban
Aliyeva examined the ongoing construction work at the Zangilan
Recreation Complex.
Moreover, the head of state visited the Zangilan district, where
he participated in the opening of the Digital Control Center for
the Zangilan Electric Power Network, operated by Azerishig OJSC. He
laid the foundations for the fifth and sixth residential complexes
in Zangilan and reviewed the construction of a 104-apartment
residential complex in the district.
Smart Village and Master Plan for Development of
Zangilan City until 2040
Zangilan is almost popular with its first-ever Smart Village of
Agali. The concept of "Smart Village" implies a focus on
stimulating the development of the agricultural sector in
Azerbaijan through the transfer of many services to an electronic
format and the use of "green" technologies and other innovative
ideas.
On October 28, last year Agali village welcomed its new
residents. 25 families comprising 127 individuals, temporarily
settled in Baku, Sumgait cities, and Absheron district, started to
live in their native land. They are now new residents of the 1st,
2nd, and 3rd Agali villages, which were completely displaced by
Armenians during the occupation period.
Furthermore, a Master Plan for the development of Zangilan City
until 2040 has been approved, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov
signed a resolution in this regard.
Zangilan's strategic gate - rebirth of
Minjivan
Azerbaijan envisions constructing 630 residences and multi-story
buildings accommodating 9088 residents by 2040 in Minjivan,
according to Ilhamiya Rzayeva, Head of the Public Relations
Department for Restoration, Construction, and Management across
Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts. While briefing the
redevelopment of the Minjivan settlement, she outlined plans for a
sprawling 301.51-hectare area.
Founded by President Ilham Aliyev on May 18, the settlement is
being developed according to modern standards, serving as a beacon
of progress and resilience in the region.
Minjivan settlement, situated 13.2 kilometers southeast of the
district center, holds strategic significance due to its location
along major highways and railways. Despite being completely
destroyed during the occupation, Minjivan regained its freedom on
September 27, 2020, during the victory march of the Azerbaijan
Army.
Zangilan International Airport - a new transport
hub
Construction works for the Zangilan International Airport were
started in May 2021. The airport is located in the Zangilan
district. The airport was built to serve as an international
transport hub in the future and to address Azerbaijan's transport
and security requirements.
Zangilan International Airport was commissioned with an opening
ceremony on October 20, 2022, with the participation of
Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the
Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
The Zangilan district was selected for the airport construction
based on its geographical location and vicinity to international
markets.
The project is part of the transportation infrastructure of the
Zangazur corridor that provides connectivity between the Nakhchivan
Autonomous Republic and the mainland of Azerbaijan.
The infrastructure of the corridor also includes railroads and
motor roads through the Zangilan district.
Zangilan is the second airport to be built in the liberated
territories of Azerbaijan after Fuzuli International Airport.
Zagilan - a venue for international events highlighting
key issues
Azerbaijan, in partnership with the UNDP, hosted the 3rd
International Conference on the landmine issue, on the topic
"Mitigating the Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource
Mobilization for Safety and Green Future," May 30-31, 2024, in
Zangilan and Baku.
The 3rd International Humanitarian Demining Conference was
attended by over 300 delegates from 75 countries.
The participants included high-ranking officials from various
countries, senior UN headquarters staff, representatives of
reputable international organizations and demining centers from
different countries, as well as officials from accredited
diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan.
The conference continued with discussions and conversations
dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to the mine problem and
promoting environmental protection for a safer future.
Hikmet Hajiyev, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and
head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential
Administration thanked the conference participants who gathered to
discuss the environmental impact of the mine problem faced by the
world and wished success in the work of the conference.
