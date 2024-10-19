Zangilan 4 Years Since Its Liberation - From Victory To Prosperity

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Farman Aydin, AzerNEWS

Zangilan, located southwest of Azerbaijan, is another beautiful town in the East Zangazur region. On October 29, 1993, the region was occupied by Armenian armed groups during the First Garabagh War.

The town is popular with its mountain range in the direction of Sobu-Top-Dallakli villages, beginning from the Shukurataz upland and it lowers near Aras.

Finally, after 27 years of occupation, Zangilan was returned to its native habitat. Today, Azerbaijan marks the 4th anniversary of the town's liberation from the Armenian occupation.

On October 20, 2020, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev announced in his address to the people that the city of Zangilan and six more villages of the district-Havali, Zarnali, Mammadbeyli, Hekari, Sharifan, and Mughanli-were freed from occupation.

In addition to the city of Zangilan and six villages, on October 20, the villages of Dördchinar, Kurdler, Yukhari Abdurrahmanli, Gargabazar, Ashagi Veysalli, Yukhari Aybasanli of Fuzuli district, Safarsha, Hasangaydi, Fuganli, Imambagi, Dash Veysalli, Agtepe, Yarehmadli, Khojavend district, Agjakend of Jabrayil district, the villages of Mulkudara, Dashbaşı, Guneshli (the former name of Guneshli was Norashen), Chinarli were cleared of Armenian militants. The glorious tricolor flag of Azerbaijan was raised on the liberated territories.

Battle of Zangilan is one of the most successful Arazboyu operations that resulted in the victory of the Azerbaijani Army in the Second Karabakh War.

Besides, the Zangilan district is located on the border with Iran. The population of the district with an area of ​​707 square kilometers is 45 thousand (39 thousand in 1993). The territory of the district is located in the southern part of the Lesser Caucasus mountains in the Arazboyu part. The area has its own beauty, steep cliffs, tulip plains, eye-catching forests, and bushes.

In Zangilan, along with agriculture, animal husbandry was also developed. However, as a result of the 27-year occupation, Zangilan's resources were exploited by the Armenian military formation, the infrastructure was destroyed, and residential areas were vandalized. Houses and historical monuments in the region were completely destroyed, and heavy deforestation started due to logging in the forests.

According to the decree signed by President Ilham Aliyev on July 31, 2023, Zangilan City Day is solemnly celebrated on October 20 every year.

A fast transformation from ruin into prosperity

After the liberation of Zangilan from Armenian occupation, like other regions, it was not left out of the attention of the Azerbaijani state. The district, which is the main strategic point of the economic outlook of Eastern Zangazur, was revived in a short time thanks to the special care of President Ilham Aliyev.

During their visits to Zangilan on October 3, the Azerbaijani President and his spouse, the First Vice President, Mehriban Aliyeva examined the ongoing construction work at the Zangilan Recreation Complex.

Moreover, the head of state visited the Zangilan district, where he participated in the opening of the Digital Control Center for the Zangilan Electric Power Network, operated by Azerishig OJSC. He laid the foundations for the fifth and sixth residential complexes in Zangilan and reviewed the construction of a 104-apartment residential complex in the district.

Smart Village and Master Plan for Development of Zangilan City until 2040

Zangilan is almost popular with its first-ever Smart Village of Agali. The concept of "Smart Village" implies a focus on stimulating the development of the agricultural sector in Azerbaijan through the transfer of many services to an electronic format and the use of "green" technologies and other innovative ideas.

On October 28, last year Agali village welcomed its new residents. 25 families comprising 127 individuals, temporarily settled in Baku, Sumgait cities, and Absheron district, started to live in their native land. They are now new residents of the 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Agali villages, which were completely displaced by Armenians during the occupation period.

Furthermore, a Master Plan for the development of Zangilan City until 2040 has been approved, Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a resolution in this regard.

Zangilan's strategic gate - rebirth of Minjivan

Azerbaijan envisions constructing 630 residences and multi-story buildings accommodating 9088 residents by 2040 in Minjivan, according to Ilhamiya Rzayeva, Head of the Public Relations Department for Restoration, Construction, and Management across Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts. While briefing the redevelopment of the Minjivan settlement, she outlined plans for a sprawling 301.51-hectare area.

Founded by President Ilham Aliyev on May 18, the settlement is being developed according to modern standards, serving as a beacon of progress and resilience in the region.

Minjivan settlement, situated 13.2 kilometers southeast of the district center, holds strategic significance due to its location along major highways and railways. Despite being completely destroyed during the occupation, Minjivan regained its freedom on September 27, 2020, during the victory march of the Azerbaijan Army.

Zangilan International Airport - a new transport hub

Construction works for the Zangilan International Airport were started in May 2021. The airport is located in the Zangilan district. The airport was built to serve as an international transport hub in the future and to address Azerbaijan's transport and security requirements.

Zangilan International Airport was commissioned with an opening ceremony on October 20, 2022, with the participation of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev, and the President of the Republic of Turkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The Zangilan district was selected for the airport construction based on its geographical location and vicinity to international markets.

The project is part of the transportation infrastructure of the Zangazur corridor that provides connectivity between the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic and the mainland of Azerbaijan.

The infrastructure of the corridor also includes railroads and motor roads through the Zangilan district.

Zangilan is the second airport to be built in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan after Fuzuli International Airport.

Zagilan - a venue for international events highlighting key issues

Azerbaijan, in partnership with the UNDP, hosted the 3rd International Conference on the landmine issue, on the topic "Mitigating the Environmental Impact of Landmines: Resource Mobilization for Safety and Green Future," May 30-31, 2024, in Zangilan and Baku.

The 3rd International Humanitarian Demining Conference was attended by over 300 delegates from 75 countries.

The participants included high-ranking officials from various countries, senior UN headquarters staff, representatives of reputable international organizations and demining centers from different countries, as well as officials from accredited diplomatic missions in Azerbaijan.

The conference continued with discussions and conversations dedicated to finding sustainable solutions to the mine problem and promoting environmental protection for a safer future.

Hikmet Hajiyev, the Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration thanked the conference participants who gathered to discuss the environmental impact of the mine problem faced by the world and wished success in the work of the conference.