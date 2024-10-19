A New Chapter Of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage

Intangible cultural heritage is the inheritance of ancient skills and infinite expectations for the future. What happens when Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage meets AI? empowers traditional culture, bringing the skills to life. Let's witness the new chapter of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage in the new era.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.