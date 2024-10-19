عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
A New Chapter Of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage

A New Chapter Of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage


10/19/2024 9:09:12 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NANCHANG, China, Oct. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC):

Intangible cultural heritage is the inheritance of ancient skills and infinite expectations for the future. What happens when Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage meets AI? technology empowers traditional culture, bringing the skills to life. Let's witness the new chapter of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage in the new era.

Continue Reading

A New Chapter Of Jiangxi Intangible Cultural Heritage Image

SOURCE Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC)

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN19102024003732001241ID1108798174


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search