Russians Attack Kryvyi Rih, 13 People Injured

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a missile strike by the Russian forces on Kryvyi Rih, 13 people were injured, the emergency rescue operation is ongoing.

This was reported on Telegram by CHief of the Kryvyi Rih Defense Council, Oleksandr Vilkul, as relayed by Ukrinform.

"As of now, 13 people are injured. One person is in the operating room," he wrote.

The emergency rescue operation is underway, Vilkul added.

As previously reported, on the evening of October 19, Russians twice struck Kryvyi Rih with ballistic missiles within half an hour.