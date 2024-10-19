Staying Safe During Debris Removal Across Western North Carolina

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Crews continue to remove debris across Western North Carolina in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene's devastation. Residents are reminded to stay safe when removing debris from their properties.

The N.C. Department of (NCDOT) is continuing to remove roadside debris in Western North Carolina and is working on additional agreements with counties and municipalities to assist with that process. To date, 10 counties and 19 impacted cities and towns have signed agreements with NCDOT contractors to facilitate debris removal.

“We're grateful to our counties and municipal partners who really stepped up and agreed to remove this debris,” said Mark Gibbs, Deputy Chief NCDOT Engineer for Western North Carolina.“This is another great example of how NCDOT is partnering with our counties and municipalities to expedite the recovery process.”

For any debris on town and city-maintained roads, residents will need to check with their town or city for the cleanup plan in their area. You can check on whether your road is state maintained by going to

While state and local partners work to remove debris along the roadside. Debris removal from private property is the responsibility of property owners.“If you elect to utilize open burning to aid in the removal of natural vegetation from your property, it's important to remember that human activity is one of the most common causes of wildfires,” said North Carolina Chief Deputy State Fire Marshal Mike Williams.

North Carolinians should remember the following if they decide to burn debris:



Consider alternatives to burning. Debris pick up and removal is ongoing across Western North Carolina.

Use small burn piles that are no more than 3-feet in diameter and height piles.

Maintain clearances of 25 feet around burn piles.

Never burn on dry windy days. Wildfires remain a concern across Western North Carolina.

Never leave your fire unattended.

Keep a water source, shovel, rake and a phone nearby. Have enough people available to use the water and tools to keep the fire under control.

Don't let debris accumulate for several days before igniting. It can become compacted and wet, increasing air pollution and making the fire burn longer. Never use kerosene, gasoline, diesel fuel or other flammable liquids to aid in your burning operation.

Be sure to also check with your local authorities for any temporary burn bans or other regulations before igniting debris. Never burn trash, tires, plastics or other man-made materials. For more information on open burning, visit

If you need help cleaning up damage from Hurricane Helene, call the Crisis Cleanup hotline at (844) 965-1386. They can connect you with volunteers who may be able to assist you. This hotline will remain open through at least Friday, Oct. 25, 2024.

If you are removing debris from your property, remember the following:



For debris collection schedules, contact your local city or county. Place debris curbside and do not block the roadway or access to the property. Place debris away from trees, poles or other structures (e.g., fire hydrants, meters, etc.) to make removal work easier.

If you find any visible cables while clearing debris, wait for utility professionals to handle them.

Call your local fire department to inspect or remove chemicals, propane tanks and other hazardous materials.

If you suspect debris contains toxic substances, seal them in plastic bags to prevent them from becoming airborne.

Always wash your hands with soap and water after cleaning up debris, especially after handling items contaminated by floodwater or sewage. Follow the CDC's guidance on safe cleaning after a disaster.

Be wary of anyone who approaches you offering debris removal. Scammers often use disasters as an opportunity to take survivors' money. Some ways you can prevent yourself from falling victim to a scam are:



Check with the Better Business Bureau to see if they have complaints against the company.

Be sure companies you do business with are licensed and insured. If they want you to pay in full up front, walk away.

If you believe you are the victim of a scam, report it immediately to your local police or sheriff's department or contact North Carolina Attorney General's Office at 877-566-7226 or visit .



