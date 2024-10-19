No More Fuel Price Hikes For 6 Months, Egyptian PM Says

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Prime Mostafa Madbouly has said there will be no further price increases in the next six months. Speaking during a visit to the Minya Governorate on Saturday, Madbouly acknowledged the impact of recent fuel price rises on citizens.

“The is fully aware of the impact of rising prices on citizens,” Madbouly said in a televised statement.“We are taking steps to manage inflation and stabilise fuel prices. We will not raise fuel prices again in the next six months.”

Madbouly's statement comes after the Egyptian government announced a fuel price increase last week. He said the government is working to manage inflation and to ensure that fuel prices remain stable.

Madbouly also reiterated the government's commitment to supporting vulnerable groups.“We will continue to prioritise supporting vulnerable groups and will ensure equitable access to essential services, including electricity,” he said.

Beyond addressing fuel price concerns, Madbouly used his visit to Minya to highlight the government's ongoing development projects in the region.

“The government's commitment to infrastructure development is evident in the significant reduction in travel time to Minya,” he said.“This makes the region more accessible to investment, creating new jobs in industrial zones.”

Madbouly also stressed the government's commitment to improving healthcare services. He pointed to the recent opening of the Samalut Central Hospital, which now offers advanced medical services previously unavailable in Minya. He also announced that the Adawa Central Hospital will soon open, adding to the region's healthcare infrastructure.

Madbouly also highlighted the government's efforts to expand sanitation coverage in rural areas. He noted that the recent completion of a wastewater treatment plant in Bartabat village has benefited over 300,000 residents in 17 villages.“We are aiming for 100% sanitation coverage in Minya through the 'Decent Life' initiative,” he said.

“While these projects may appear to be focused on physical development, they are ultimately investments in human capital,” he said.“We are committed to improving the lives of all Egyptians.”

Madbouly said the Cabinet will provide a detailed explanation of the government's plans for the oil and gas sector at its weekly meeting.



