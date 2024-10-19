عربي


Jordan Expresses Solidarity With Malaysia Following Devastating Floods

10/19/2024 11:00:16 AM

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Oct 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Foreign and Expatriates expressed Jordan's solidarity with the government and people of Malaysia in light of the devastating floods that have struck several states, leaving thousands displaced and many missing.
Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufyan Qudah conveyed the Kingdom's sympathy and support for Malaysia, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured and safety for those still missing.

MENAFN19102024000117011021ID1108797517


Jordan News Agency

