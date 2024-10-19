Jordan Expresses Solidarity With Malaysia Following Devastating Floods

Amman, Oct 19 (Petra) -- The of Foreign and Expatriates expressed Jordan's solidarity with the and people of Malaysia in light of the devastating floods that have struck several states, leaving thousands displaced and many missing.Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufyan Qudah conveyed the Kingdom's sympathy and support for Malaysia, wishing a speedy recovery for the and safety for those still missing.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.