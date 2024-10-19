Jordan Expresses Solidarity With Malaysia Following Devastating Floods
10/19/2024 11:00:16 AM
Amman, Oct 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry
of Foreign and Expatriates expressed Jordan's solidarity with the government
and people of Malaysia in light of the devastating floods that have struck several states, leaving thousands displaced and many missing.
Ministry spokesperson Ambassador Sufyan Qudah conveyed the Kingdom's sympathy and support for Malaysia, wishing a speedy recovery for the injured
and safety for those still missing.
