عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Rain Across Qatar


10/19/2024 11:00:03 AM

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Rain, ranging from light to thundery, was received across Qatar Saturday. There is no rain forecast Sunday.
Saturrday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 26-30C and 33-37C range, respectively.
The minimum and maximum temperature forecast for Sunday are in the 25-30C and 34-36C range, respectively.

MENAFN19102024000067011011ID1108797512


Gulf Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search