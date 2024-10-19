Rain Across Qatar

( MENAFN - Gulf Times) Rain, ranging from light to thundery, was received across Qatar Saturday. There is no rain forecast Sunday. Saturrday's minimum and maximum temperatures were in the 26-30C and 33-37C range, respectively. The minimum and maximum temperature forecast for Sunday are in the 25-30C and 34-36C range, respectively.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.