Govt May Get Rice Milling Outside State, Says Punjab CM

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, Oct 19 (IANS) With 185 lakh metric tonnes of paddy expected and amid the strike by millers, Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said the government, if needed, is ready to get the milling of rice from outside the state.

During a meeting with the delegation of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha here, the Chief Minister said that farmers, 'arthias' and millers are a chain of food production in the state, and it should not be disturbed.

"The is committed to safeguarding the interests of every stakeholder," the Punjab CM said.

Mann said blackmailing of the stakeholders would not be allowed and, if needed, the government would not hesitate to get the milling of rice from outside the state.

The Chief Minister said the government has "B plan" ready for getting the milling of rice done to safeguard the interests of ordinary food growers.

Mann said some forces inimical to the state are trying to politicise this matter just for getting credit of paddy procurement unfortunately at cost of farmers.

The Chief Minister said the government is firmly committed to the smooth and hassle-free procurement of paddy, and it is duty-bound to make every effort to ensure that the government's decision is duly implemented.

Mann said "he is personally monitoring for smooth procurement and lifting of grains and no stone will be left unturned for it".

He said the government has already made arrangements for purchasing the harvest of farmers as soon as it arrives in the markets.

The Chief Minister categorically said that distress sale of the paddy in the markets would not be allowed and the severest action would be taken against officers found responsible for it.

He said 185 lakh metric tonnes of paddy is expected this year for which 2,651 marketing yards have been set in the state.

Around 18.31 lakh metric tonnes has arrived in markets, out of which 16.37 lakh metric tonnes has been purchased and payment of Rs 3,000 crore has been made to farmers.

The Chief Minister said last year the milling of paddy had taken place late due to which the current problem of space is arising.

However, Mann said after he had flagged the issue with a Union Minister, he had assured to transport 120 lakh metric tonnes from outside the state by March 2025.