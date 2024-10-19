Russian Drone Kills Civilian In Kherson Region's Village
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian Occupation troops shelled the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region. A 33-year-old man was killed in the attack.
That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
"Today, around 13:00, the Russian military attacked Bilozerka. Unfortunately, a 33-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. He died on the spot," the post reads.
The head of the administration expressed his sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends.
As reported earlier, in Kherson, a local man, 60, sustained injuries as a result of a Russian drone attack.
