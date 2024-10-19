Russian Drone Kills Civilian In Kherson Region's Village

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian shelled the village of Bilozerka, Kherson region. A 33-year-old man was killed in the attack.

That's according to Oleksandr Prokudin , head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

"Today, around 13:00, the Russian military attacked Bilozerka. Unfortunately, a 33-year-old man sustained injuries incompatible with life. He died on the spot," the post reads.

Defense forces shoot down four Russian Kh-59/69 missiles, 42

The head of the administration expressed his sincere condolences to the victim's family and friends.

As reported earlier, in Kherson, a local man, 60, sustained injuries as a result of a Russian drone attack.