(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA) -- The First Deputy Prime Minister, of Defense and Minister of Interior Fahad Yusuf Saud on Saturday DIRECTLY supervised a wide scale inspection campaign in the district of Fahaheel.

The of Interior said in a statement that the security teams on the ground Issued 2,220 traffic citations, handled three drug cases, apprehended 13 wanted persons, impounded eight and motorbikes for offenses, eight vehicles with offense records and two individuals "in abnormal condition."

The campaign was carried out as part of the efforts to bolster the country's security and stability, the MoI statement said, calling on the citizens and residents of the country to fully cooperate with the security authorities and report about any offenses or violations on the phone number 112. (end)

