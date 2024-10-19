Aurus presented the Aurus Senat car at the 10th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures

(MENAFN- Abtodom) The anniversary 10th St. Petersburg International Forum of United Cultures was held in St. Petersburg. AURUS AVTODOM Pulkovo acted as a partner of this large-scale international event.



The Forum of United Cultures is one of the largest platforms for discussing issues of Russian and world cultural life. The event brought together more than 1700 guests from 80 countries, including representatives of the BRICS countries. 10 thematic sections were included in the program. Leading cultural figures Edgard Zapashny, Mikhail Piotrovsky and Fyodor Bondarchuk supervised it.



A unique exhibition was presented at the Forum. The AURUS Senat automobile became the main element of this. The art object with the defining name The First Light the Way was carefully thought out in a number of subtle design and visual solutions. It was located in the Arch of the General Staff Building of the Hermitage. The AURUS Senat automobile was the central point of the art object. The unique chandelier above it served as the center of attraction. It is made of 433 parts of the AURUS.



In a metaphorical sense, the chandelier creates exactly the light that illuminates the course of progress. The AURUS brand is the embodiment of a similar philosophy. It is impossible to stop the development of technologies that will rule the world in the third millennium. The model for the art object was not chosen by chance. The AURUS Senat is a symbol of luxury and engineering excellence. The car combines unique driving characteristics, the highest level of comfort and reliability.



All AURUS Senat vehicles, including the armored AURUS Senat Limousine, have the same "heart" — a 4.4-liter V8 hybrid engine with 498 hp. An international team of engineers designed and developed it. They achieved unrivaled dynamic characteristics of the power plant. A successful combination of the internal combustion engine and high-voltage electrical system provided near-perfect acceleration dynamics. At the same time, AURUS has an impressive power reserve. Its engine is extremely reliable. The combination of a hybrid power plant and all-wheel drive provide unrivaled comfort for the driver and passengers.



The Senat design is an ideal balance of classic elegance and modern style. The luxurious interior is made of natural materials of Russian production. Tactile contrasts emphasize the brand's attention to detail and high quality standards. The technologies used in the creation of the AURUS Senat demonstrate the highest level of safety and comfort for the driver and passengers. Several AURUS Senats were used for VIP transfers of the Forum’s guests of honor.



"The brand has combined global expertise in mechanical engineering and Russian engineering thought. AURUS Senat symbolizes the combination of high technology and unique design. This luxury car perfectly meets the sophisticated needs of customers. It emphasizes the dignity and status of the owner. The power of the hybrid installation and unrivaled driving performance can be assessed during a test drive at AURUS AVTODOM Pulkovo", – Evgeny Afonin, Director of the AVTODOM St. Petersburg Division, commented.





