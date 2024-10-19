du accelerates digital transformation with integrated solutions, propelling the UAE's AI economy at GITEX 2024

(MENAFN- mslgroup) du, the leading and digital services provider, today announced the successful culmination of its participation at GITEX Global 2024. The event, which took place from October 14 to October 18 in Dubai, served as a for du to align with this year's theme, "Add transformation to tomorrow. With integrated Solutions." Reflecting its role as a digital enabler, du highlighted an expanded B2B portfolio, including the introduction of du Tech and du Infra, aimed at propelling key government entities and businesses towards a comprehensive digital evolution.

Fahad Al Hassawi, CEO at du: "Our performance at this year's GITEX stands as a testament to our vision and strategic initiatives. It has been rewarding to witness the overwhelming interest and engagement from visitors and the alignment of our innovative showcases with the needs and aspirations of our target demographics, further motivating us to continue on the path of innovation. Strategic collaborations announced with government entities and international partners will further support du to enhance business ecosystems and accelerate growth within key sectors as a facilitator of innovation and a contributor to the UAE’s economic and digital development agenda.”

Innovative Showcases Set the Pace for Digital Transformation

du's commitment to driving the digital agenda and fostering a future AI economy was evident in its dynamic showcases featuring state-of-the-art solutions across agriculture, manufacturing, retail, and government services. du showcases covered transformative solutions across multiple sectors by integrating advanced technologies such as AI, 5G, IoT, and robotics. du’s educational technology showcase using a humanoid robot with integration of advanced technologies, Maha – the Emirati humanoid teacher, aimed to revitalize learning, making education more interactive and engaging. The powering Agritech showcase introduced automated precision agriculture with IoT and robot technology, enhancing crop production and sustainability as it indicates the condition of the soil and the health of the plants. Similarly, the ”DarkWarehouses” initiative transformed manufacturing and retail operations with humanoid robots and AI-enabled platforms, streamlining processes from packing to retail management. Warehouse can be 100% robotic and reduce electricity usage and increase sustainability

The Autonomous Race Car and 'Turning Light into Insights' showcases highlighted du's capabilities in end-to-end digital solutions, using 5G slicing, low latency infrastructure, and optical transport technologies tailored for critical sectors like government and service providers.

Among others, the 4.0 Digitalization with General AI leveraged AI and 5G in manufacturing, while Smart Things Pro for Business optimised operations in larger business settings through AI-powered devices. du's venture into data management with the introduction of Hyperscale Cloud and AI GPU-as-a-Service addressed the growing demand for data sovereignty through AI-driven data centers featuring cutting-edge cooling solutions.



Strategic Collaborations Amplify the AI Economy

du actively engaged in strategic partnerships to advance the digital ambitions of the UAE, working closely with key industry players across technology, government, and education sectors. A significant collaboration with Dubai Economy and Tourism (DET) aims to boost the growth of startups, freelancers, and SMEs through the 'Dubai Unified Licence (DUL) platform', simplifying the business operations in Dubai and strengthening its position as an entrepreneurial hub.

To enhance Sharjah's entrepreneurial ecosystem, du signed a MoU with Sheraa, promising expanded technical support to Sheraa’s Centers of Excellence (CoE). This will empower startups in sustainability, advanced manufacturing, creative industries, and EdTech with essential tools like capacity building and mentorship. Furthermore, the partnership sealed with the Sharjah FDI Office, in the presence of Sheikh Saud bin Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, seeks to inject advanced digital solutions such as AI, IoT, and cloud computing into Sharjah's business landscape, aiming to establish Sharjah as a hub for leading-edge technologies.

At the international level, du's partnerships with technology giants like Nokia and Cisco, as well as collaborations with TATA, Netcracker, Orange, Cognizant, Datarobot, Sambnova, VAST, Celebal, Akamai, Tairra, and Accenture, strengthened its commitment to global technological integration and innovation. Government partnerships with entities such as the Dubai Health Authority, Emirates Metrology Institute, Dubai Police, RAK Police, Emirates NBD, Union Coop and others reflect the alignment of digital initiatives with public services, while educational collaborations with the Higher Colleges of Technology and GEMS focus on fostering future talent in support of the UAE's digital objectives. Through these collective endeavours, du is set to play a crucial role in the UAE’s overarching goal of becoming a leading digital economy.

du’s success at GITEX 2024 has set a robust foundation for du to further its contributions towards the UAE's digital, economic, and sustainable development goals.



