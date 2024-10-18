Shmyhal, Stubb Discuss Finland's Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Prime Denys Shmyhal discussed with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb, continued defense assistance to Ukraine and the pressing needs in terms of weapons and military hardware, especially air defense systems.

This is reported on the prime minister's page, Ukrinform saw.

"I held a meeting with the President of Finland, Alexander Stubb. I conveyed the sincerest wishes from the President of Ukraine. Mr. Stubb was among the first leaders who supported the provision of long-range weapons to Ukraine, allowing to use them to hit enemy territory," Shmyhal noted.

He went on to note that that during the meeting, the parties discussed military assistance and Ukraine Army's needs in weapons and equipment, in particular air defense systems.

"I thank Finland for its willingness to provide the 25th package of defense support. In general, Finland has already transferred EUR 2.3 billion worth of military aid," Shmyhal said.

Separately, the prime minister expressed his gratitude for energy support and a new package of assistance ahead of winter, which included power generators and transformers.

"We appreciate Finland's support of the Ukrainian peace formula and the organization of the conference dedicated to Point 8, Environmental safety,” added the Prime Minister of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the head of the government also spoke about the Victory Plan presented by the President of Ukraine.

"We are extremely grateful to Finland for the important support that helps strengthen Ukraine in countering Russian aggression," Shmyhal added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal is on a visit to Finland.

