New Insurance Codes For Scalp Cooling Will Transform Access For Cancer Patients: A Milestone For Cooler Heads And Partner Hospitals

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SAN DIEGO, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cooler Heads, a leader in scalp cooling technology, celebrates a groundbreaking update in healthcare. The American Medical Association (AMA), which creates Current Procedural Terminology (CPT) codes used for medical billing, has introduced new Category I CPT codes for scalp cooling services, effective January 2026. This change will enhance insurance reimbursement, making scalp cooling more accessible to cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy.

Amma provides infusion centers and patients the flexibility to scalp cool where it is most convenient.

"Access to scalp cooling is essential for helping patients maintain their identity and mental well-being during chemotherapy, providing a sense of control during a time of fear and uncertainty. Using Amma has made chemo more bearable, allowing me to look and feel more like myself," shared Leigh Lipscomb, current Amma user.

Cooler Heads' FDA-cleared Amma device, designed to reduce the likelihood of chemotherapy-induced hair loss, will become more accessible for a greater number of patients. To date, Cooler Heads has already helped patients mitigate hair loss during thousands of chemotherapy infusions. This critical update supports hospitals and patients as they work to minimize the emotional toll of hair loss during cancer treatment.

"This is a critical step in transforming access for patients and means more hospitals can offer scalp cooling, bringing us closer to our mission of ending hair loss from chemotherapy," said Kate Dilligan, Founder and CEO of Cooler Heads. "Patients and hospitals will both benefit from this increased access."

Scalp cooling, now recognized as an essential service, provides significant psychological and physical relief for patients. Cooler Heads remains committed to supporting hospitals and patients through this transformative shift.

About Cooler Heads:

Cooler Heads, based in San Diego, provides evidence-based products, content, and services that cancer patients need to manage the challenging side effects of treatment. Founded by a cancer survivor, Cooler Heads is driven by the mission to reduce the physical and emotional toll of cancer treatment, offering tools like Amma to improve the quality of life for patients undergoing chemotherapy.

