Kroger Health Announces Date For Nourishing Change Conference, Addressing The Future Of Health And Wellbeing

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Nourishing Change will convene leaders across healthcare sectors for innovative dialogue and engagement on nutrition security, care delivery, community and mental well-being

CINCINNATI, Oct.

18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co. (NYSE: KR ), today announced the Nourishing Change Conference, an inclusive summit on the future of and wellbeing in America, will occur May 13 - 15, 2025 in Cincinnati, Ohio. This groundbreaking event is designed to explore the transformative power of nutrition, consumer product goods, technology, pharmacy, clinic, retail and other health interventions that can improve the holistic health of individuals and communities. This collaborative event reflects the cross-sector commitment of organizations to collectively drive change.

"Empowering communities is essential for improving health outcomes and ensuring everyone has access to making healthy choices. It requires a collective effort – from healthcare providers to retailers, policymakers and individuals," said Colleen Lindholz, president, Kroger Health. "With the upcoming Nourishing Change Conference, we're rallying innovators from all corners of business, technology, academia, government and healthcare to discuss how we can collaborate and engage communities to address the barriers to better health. Together, we can redefine the role of food in health and wellness and make a lasting difference in people's lives."

The conference will bring together a diverse group of leaders to explore pioneering services and products that signal what the future of retail, health and nutrition can look like. Discussions will delve into the role organizations and innovations can play in nourishing community health. Participants will have the opportunity to personalize their experience through three different tracks, including nutrition insecurity, redefining healthy eating and integrative care.

Panel sessions will cover topics surrounding:



Future of Retail Health

The Business Case for Integrating Health and Pharmacy

Nutrition Insecurity and Social Care

The Art of Behavioral Shifts Innovation and AI in Health and Science

The conference will also include an emerging brands competition, allowing attendees to interact with up-and-coming companies and learn how their products provide healthy options for customers.

"We look forward to participating in the 2025 Nourishing Change Conference, which will bring together changemakers from across the health and wellness industry," said Angie Nelson, senior vice president of pharmacy at Hy-Vee. "Hy-Vee, Kroger and other retailers are positioned to bridge the gap between nutrition and health, and this event creates a collaborative space for us to address the issues that are impacting the health of our communities."



"Getting new perspectives through ongoing dialogue, innovation and collaborations empowers us to keep thinking bigger and finding new ways to make health, wellness and nutrition more accessible to the communities we serve," said

Jim Kirby, chief commercial officer of Kroger Health. "We're excited to host some of the top minds at Nourishing Change to explore how personalized approaches to food and nutrition can proactively combat illness and alleviate the strains on our health system."

The Nourishing Change Conference registration is now open to the public at the conference website , along with information about speakers and travel accommodations. To learn more about the Nourishing Change Conference and register for the event, visit nourishingchange .

About Kroger Health

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of The Kroger Co., is one of America's leading retail healthcare organizations, serving more than 17 million patients annually. Kroger Family of Pharmacies operate more than 2,200 pharmacies across 35 states and The Little Clinic offers telehealth services in nine states and operates more than 220 in-person clinics in eight states. Our team of 24,000 healthcare practitioners, including pharmacists, nurse practitioners, physician assistants, registered dietitians and technicians believe in practicing at the top of our licenses, enabling "food as medicine" to help prevent disease before it starts, and helping people live healthier lives. For more information, visit

.

About Kroger

At The

Kroger

Co. (NYSE: KR ), we are dedicated to our Purpose: To Feed the Human SpiritTM. We are, across our family of companies nearly 420,000 associates who serve over 11 million customers daily through a seamless digital shopping experience and retail food stores under a variety of

banner names , serving America through food inspiration and uplift, and creating #ZeroHungerZeroWaste communities. To learn more about us, visit our

newsroom

and

investor relations

site.

SOURCE The Kroger Co.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED