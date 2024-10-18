ASBU Calls For Combatting Misinformation In Conflicts Media Coverage

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TUNIS, Oct 18 (KUNA) -- General Manager of the Arab States Broadcasting Union (ASBU) Abdulraheem Sulaiman urged Arab institutions on Friday to strengthen cooperation in news exchange, combat fake news during crises and conflicts, and safeguard journalists' freedom to report accurate news to the public.

This came during the opening of the 21st meeting of the Permanent Committee for TV News, ASBU said in a statement.

Sulaiman emphasized the importance of strong cooperation between the Union's bodies in the field of news exchange, particularly as the Arab world faces ongoing wars waged by occupying forces in Gaza and Lebanon, alongside their spread of misinformation aimed at gaining global support.

The Union will establish cooperation and news exchange relations with the Latin American Media Alliance (AIL) in order to deliver Arab news to the Latin American region, Sulaiman said.

The participating unions proposed adding coverage of the Umrah season during Ramadan to the list of major events, along with the Fourth Arab Media Conference, which will focus on the media's role in addressing climate change and will be hosted by Iraq in April 2025.

Regarding the open media day in support of the Palestinian cause and the steadfastness of Al-Quds Al-Sharif, which coincides with November 29, 2024, the Palestinian Television confirmed its readiness to ensure the broadcast. The Union's General Directorate has extended an invitation to member organizations to participate actively in this media day."

ASBU General Directorate has extended an invitation to member organizations to actively participate in the open media day in support of the Palestinian cause. (end)

